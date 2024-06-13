Another forward could now join Chelsea "as well as" Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, with a move to sign the Colombian advancing very quickly.

Chelsea in talks to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa

As relayed by an array of media sources in the past 24 hours, after missing out on a deal for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko, Chelsea have opened talks over Duran with the deal progressing at a fast rate.

The 20-year-old, who scored just eight goals across 37 appearances in all competitions for Villa last term, doesn't seem like the most obvious candidate to hand Enzo Maresca a prolific new front man to lead his Chelsea line.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

Duran has also struggled with continuous injuries since arriving in the Premier League, so a move to sign the forward has been met with some criticism. TEAMtalk write that co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart appear set to take another unproven risk, and a real step backwards after previously targeting the likes of Sesko and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Nevertheless, talks are ongoing to bring the South American starlet to Stamford Bridge. There are even some reports from the player's homeland that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Duran for £42 million, and are currently negotiating terms with Duran himself.

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea remain in discussions over a deal for Duran, though, so it remains to be seen if the aforementioned bold claim gains any traction in the next few days.

Todd Boehly and the wider Chelsea recruitment team clearly see a special player in Duran, regardless of his meagre output over 2023/2024, but that isn't to say they have alternatives if a deal falls through.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke would welcome a return to Chelsea, for instance. As well as the Englishman, Chelsea are believed to be eyeing Girona star Artem Dovbyk, who could leave for just £34 million due to the value of his release clause and finished last season as La Liga's top scorer.

Chelsea could sign another forward as well as Duran

There is also the possibility that Duran could make the move to west London with another attacker. That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who writes via X that Duran could join Chelsea as well as another forward.

Given the Villa ace is still yet to showcase real profiency and consistency in front of goal, supporters could be hoping that the Chelsea hierarchy have another ace up their sleeve in pursuit of more firepower.