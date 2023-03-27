A number of fans online have dropped some brutal claims on Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after he failed to impress for Ukraine in their clash with England.

What's the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk?

On Sunday evening, the 22-year-old represented his country at Wembley in a qualifier for Euro 2024. However, the Three Lions managed to pick up all three points with relative ease.

Indeed, two first-half goals saw Gareth Southgate's men pick up their second win of the international break having also beaten Italy in Naples on Thursday.

It was Bukayo Saka who really stole the show from an England point of view as he laid on a superb assist for Harry Kane to open the scoring before the Arsenal man then curled one into the top corner from the edge of the box to seal the 2-0 victory.

Playing for Ukraine on the same flank, Mudryk failed to have the same sort of impact. Of course, the winger could have ended up being Saka's teammate had things gone to plan in the winter.

After all, he seemed desperate to join Mikel Arteta and co – making several social posts about his desire to end up in north London – before Chelsea came in and convince Shakhtar Donetsk to sell for £88.5m.

And so, the 22-year-old joined Blues on a long-term contract that could keep him with the club up until 2031 – while getting paid £97,000 per week.

Mudryk has just one assist in his first six Premier League games so far in England, so it's not as if he's hit the ground running. At Wembley on Sunday, he failed to win over any doubters too.

Indeed, as per SofaScore, he picked up a 5.7 match rating – the lowest on the pitch for either team. What's more, he failed to attempt any crosses, pull off any key passes or have any shots on target.

Furthermore, he won just one out of nine ground duels and didn't make a single tackle.

In comparison, Saka picked up a man-of-the-match 8.8 rating with one goal, one assist, three key passes, two big chances created, eight out of ten ground duels and two tackles.

All in all, it's clear Mudryk struggled to impress and it's safe to say fans online noticed. Here are some of the strongest reactions...