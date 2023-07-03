To say that Mykhaylo Mudryk hasn't exactly had the best start to life in a Chelsea shirt would be quite the understatement. Joining the London club for a reported £89m in January, the winger failed to score a single Premier League goal last season.

The Ukraine international, given the fee that was paid, was meant to turn the Blues' season around, who endured one of their worst campaigns in Premier League history. As it turns out, however, throwing money at a problem created by money did not solve the issues at Stamford Bridge.

With a fresh start to impress under Mauricio Pochettino, Mudryk has wasted no time in getting to work, joining up with Ukraine U21s for the European Championship in search of a confidence boost. And he seems to have got exactly that, leaving many fans impressed.

What's the latest on Mykhaylo Mudryk?

Joining up with Ukraine U21s at the Euros, Mudryk and his side have enjoyed quite the tournament, reaching the semi-finals, by defeating a strong France side in the last round, winning 3-1.

It is the type of competition that should do wonders for the Chelsea winger's confidence heading into pre-season under Pochettino. And if the Blues can unlock the man they initially paid close a mammoth £88.5m for, then they'll have themselves a key man in the frontline.

Prior to making the move to the Premier League, the 22-year-old had tallied up 18 goal involvements, with 10 goals and eight assists, so this is a player more than capable of finding the back of the net. It may well just be down to confidence.

He certainly showed what he is capable of for his country recently, too, as shown by a YouTube compilation which includes highlights of his outstanding efforts against France:

Chelsea fans left impressed by Mudryk assist

Mudryk's performance against France was particularly improved compared to his Chelsea displays – as he won a penalty and picked up an assist with a brilliant lofted through ball – leaving many fans in awe of the potential player they have on their hands.

The hope will be that the winger takes his display against the French onto the U21 Euros semi-final against Spain, where he will look to take his side one more step to the final.

It would be some performance if the underdogs managed to reach the final up against a tough Spain side, but given Mudryk's ability when on top form, anything is possible.

Mudryk's assist – a long through ball – against France left many Chelsea fans singing his praise. You can see the assist shared on Twitter and how fans reacted below: