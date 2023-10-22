After a disastrous start, Chelsea are beginning to show signs of life under Mauricio Pochettino, even after they squandered a 2-0 lead against Arsenal. The fact that they competed on most fronts against last season's nearly-champions shows that the Blues shouldn't be written off quite yet, and neither should Pochettino. If the Argentine can get certain details right within his squad, then he may just have a side capable of securing a top-four place in the Premier League.

One major recent positive has been the form of Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukraine international finally ended his wait for a Premier League goal by scoring against Fulham, before following that up with a second goal in three games with his audacious effort against Arsenal. That hasn't stopped Pochettino's pursuit of further competition in the left-wing role, however, with one particular star reportedly targeted.

Latest Chelsea transfer news

It was once again a busy summer for Todd Boehly and Chelsea, as players such as Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz all left for fellow top-six Premier League clubs, allowing room for the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, and Moises Caicedo to arrive. It remains to be seen whether that transfer tactic will pay off for the Blues, though, having failed to cement their place among the top flight's best sides so far. Further arrivals may change that, however.

The latest Nicolas Gonzalez transfer news suggests that those at Stamford Bridge could attempt to solve their attacking problems in January. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea and Liverpool could battle it out to sign the right-winger, who Fiorentina reportedly value up to €60m (£52m). We've seen how willing Chelsea are to spend money in the last two years, perhaps making Gonzalez's price-tag no issue for those at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Gonzalez stats

It's no surprise that both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Fiorentina man. After all, Gonzalez's stats so far this season show the level that he is capable of going to. Even when compared to Chelsea's current wingers, the Argentine stands out in certain areas, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Pass Completion Rate Nicolas Gonzalez 5 1 73.8% Mykhailo Mudryk 2 0 61.6% Raheem Sterling 3 0 72.7%

Gonzalez's output when it comes to goals has been particularly impressive this season, with five in seven games - six of those being starts - proving just how impressive he has been. What makes his start in Serie A this season even greater is the fact that only Lautaro Martinez and Victor Omishen have found the back of the net more times.

It's no shock, then, that the Fiorentina man has been at the centre of praise, including from statistician Opta Paolo, who posted on X back in January: "253 - Nicolás González has scored a Serie A goal as a starter for the first time since May 21st, 2022, against Juventus, 253 days ago. Jewel."

With that said, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Chelsea move ahead of Liverpool in the battle to sign Gonzalez, and secure his signature in the process.