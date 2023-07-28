Pre-season is always an exciting time when clubs have new arrivals ready to unleash. It's the first time that fans get to see their new heroes - or, in some cases, villains, too, as they evaluate whether their clubs have completed worthwhile business.

Whilst it's important not to read too much into pre-season, we can, at least, take note of certain glimpses which could play a part in the forthcoming season, before forming a full opinion when the campaign gets underway.

This is the case for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Signed from Villarreal this summer for a reported £32m, the forward has hit the ground running in a number of friendlies, showing supporters exactly what they can expect.

In the Blues' most recent pre-season game, Jackson showed off one particularly impressive trait, as his side were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, in which the forward found the back of the net.

Nicolas Jackson impresses for Chelsea in pre-season

Even though he got his name on the scoresheet, Jackson's most impressive moment against Newcastle came elsewhere, as he showed off his ability to win the ball back in the final third and fearlessly take players on.

Charging down Anthony Gordon, Jackson backed the former Everton man into his own corner, before robbing the ball, driving towards the Newcastle defence, and finding space to strike inches wide.

It is the type of pressing that will delight Mauricio Pochettino, who likes his sides to play open and expansive football on the front foot, in a style of play that should get the best out of Chelsea's new signing.

Speaking on Jackson, Pochettino told the press, via BBC Sport, after the Blues' 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, in which the forward scored once and assisted twice: "I think when Chelsea sign a player like him it's because they detect something important in quality and talent.

"He is a big talent, he needs time to adapt to the new club, the Premier League.

"He is young also, we need to help him to develop and evolve and be an important player for Chelsea."

How many goals did Nicolas Jackson score for Villarreal?

Making 47 appearances for Villarreal's first team, Jackson did enough to impress Chelsea, scoring 13 goals in total.

At just 22 years old, the new Chelsea man will be hoping to kick on even more at Stamford Bridge, after earning the move with his promising displays last season.

It remains to be seen what role he plays, however, with the arrival of Christopher Nukunku creating competition for the forward position in the forthcoming campaign.

Pochettino could, of course, opt to play the two new arrivals together, as he has done at times in Chelsea's pre-season. Opting for two forwards certainly could be a ploy to help end the Blues' struggles in front of goal.

Pochettino's main focus will be to get the London club back in the Champions League after a disastrous campaign last time out saw them finish in the bottom half of the Premier League.

With Jackson showing form in pre-season, Chelsea will certainly be an interesting side to watch.

Fans were impressed by the footage too. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.