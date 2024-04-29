Chelsea are reportedly ready to return for a star they missed out on last summer, and are at the front of the queue for his services this time around.

Blues feeling blue

A controversial late disallowed goal against Aston Villa prevented Chelsea from completing an impressive comeback at Villa Park on Saturday, and left European football via the Premier League looking less likely.

Mauricio Pochettino's side headed into the half time break 2-0 down, but rallied after the interval and levelled late on, before they thought that they had nicked it when Axel Disasi nodded home in added time.

However, after a VAR review it was ruled out for a foul in the build up, and after the game, Mauricio Pochettino was not a happy man.

“Everyone that was watching the game felt disappointed,” said the Chelsea boss. “We need to explain this to the people. In this situation it is really painful as it has damaged English football, the image, and even Aston Villa players and the fans didn’t understand why.

“When the referee doesn’t see anything and changes the decision of the referee, I don’t want to talk bad about the referee but it is unbelievable, it’s ridiculous. It is difficult to accept this type of thing.

“It was a challenge that happens many times in football. I was disappointed because these three points were massive to get into the Europa League, that is why it is painful.”

Chelsea in race for European football next season Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 6. Manchester United 34 16 6 12 1 54 7. Newcastle United 34 16 5 13 19 53 8. West Ham 35 13 10 12 -9 49 9. Chelsea 33 13 9 11 4 48

It is a point that does little to boost their chances of European football next season, with Pochettino's side now five points behind Newcastle United, though they have a game in hand on the Magpies.

Veiga the answer for Poch?

Now, Chelsea have been tipped to return for a player that they missed out on last summer, in the shape of Spanish talent Gabri Viega. The youngster was linked with the Blues, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona just 12 months ago.

However, he opted to move to Saudi Arabia, something that reports now claim he is regretting, with the Spaniard now eyeing a "return to the European elite". As per sources in Spain, Chelsea are the latest team to join the race for his signature this summer.

Despite this, they are the side that "stands out above all", due to the fact that they are "already preparing an initial offer of 40m euros" [£33.8m]. He certainly has the approval of ex-Chelsea man Carlo Ancelotti, now in charge of Real Madrid.

"I like him, he is an excellent player who has something special," said Ancelotti when directly asked about the midfielder last season.

Veiga will likely have to take a hefty cut on his £205,000 per week wages to leave Saudi Arabia, even with the money being splashed around by Chelsea. Is he the man to help push Chelsea back towards the top of the Premier League?