Chelsea are thought to be planning an £86 million double signing for manager Mauricio Pochettino in January, coming after his personal request.

Boehly's rumoured transfer plans for January

Pochettino was very candid in his public message that Chelsea should seek to make new signings next month, as the Argentine believes his side can be too passive both going forward and in defence.

Their latest loss, a 2-0 defeat to relegation candidates Everton at Goodison Park, was their seventh of the campaign and second in consecutive matches.

Chelsea languish in mid-table and face a real mountain to climb, especially if they're to salvage potential European qualification from what has been another disappointing season thus far.

After spending nearly £400 million in the summer, chairman Todd Boehly and the club's transfer chiefs may be sailing a bit too close to the wind regarding FFP, so its reported Chelsea sales may fund their January signings.

Trevoh Chalobah appears likely to leave Stamford Bridge alongside Malang Sarr (Rudy Galetti), and there are even reports that in-form midfielder Conor Gallagher may also be sold by Chelsea next month.

With these potential funds, it is widely believed Pochettino wants more steel in his Chelsea squad (The Mail) - both in an attacking sense and defensively.

Chelsea plot £86m Vlahovic and Palhinha move

Now, as per reports from Spain, the west Londoners are plotting an £86m double swoop to solve certain issues. Indeed, Chelsea are allegedly planning moves for Joao Palhinha and Dusan Vlahovic in an attempt to back Pochettino and resurrect the club's stumbling season.

It is believed £51.4 million will be put towards signing midfielder Palhinha from rivals Fulham, and a further £34.3 million will be invested in tempting Vlahovic from Juventus - which roughly translates to around £86m from Euros. This comes at "the request" of Pochettino as he seeks to upgrade Chelsea's squad.

Palhinha has been a star player for Fulham since joining them in the summer of 2022, and they managed to keep hold of the Portuguese earlier this year despite advances from Bayern Munich.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, is starting to rediscover his best form at Juventus as Premier League clubs reportedly take note of his exploits in Turin.

Both men are important players for their respective sides, so it will be intriguing to see if the aforementioned fees can do enough to tempt Juve or Fulham into doing deals mid-season.

Chelsea's senior summer arrivals Cost (via Transfermarkt) Moises Caicedo £100m Romeo Lavia £53m Christopher Nkunku £52m Cole Palmer £40m Axel Disasi £39m Nicolas Jackson £32m Robert Sanchez £25m Lesley Ugochukwu £23m

Vlahovic has been called a "lightning" striker by Sky pundit Micah Richards, while Palhinha is revered for his leadership qualities by Whites boss Marco Silva.

"He leads through his attitude, he's not the most vocal guy and he's improving his English as well. I want him to be more vocal and in that position it's important," Silva said.

"His attitude, his commitment, the way he leads the others around are things that are hard to find in football."