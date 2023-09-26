Chelsea may have had a stop-start campaign on the field this campaign, but this hasn't stopped one talented defender from confessing that he would like to move to Stamford Bridge, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

The Blues have endured a rather sobering start to the Premier League campaign and sit 14th in the table with just five points from their opening six fixtures, which was compounded by a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge last week courtesy of a strike from Ollie Watkins, as per BBC Sport.

Malo Gusto received a straight red card for a challenge on Lucas Digne in the encounter and will undergo a suspension alongside striker Nicolas Jackson, who has accumulated five yellow cards this campaign, leaving Pochettino short in the final third. Nevertheless, the Argentinian coach has confidence that he can turn things around in SW6, as he stated in his post-match press conference: "We are confident in the way we perform - the only thing we are missing is scoring and if we keep working hard we will change. I am not frustrated, just disappointed. I think we were the better team until the red card."

Confusion reigns in west London following a difficult start to this campaign for Chelsea and coach Bruno Saltor has left the club due to having his contract terminated amid a backroom staff reshuffle, as per Sky Sports.

Chelsea have made their worst start to a league season since 1978 and have failed to score in their last three league fixtures despite spending a colossal amount of money on squad improvements during Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali's tenure in SW6.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, 90min reporter Graeme Bailey has claimed that Chelsea could look to enact a swap deal involving Roma striker Tammy Abraham and loanee Romelu Lukaku as a potential solution to their goalscoring woes.

Who has said they want to join Chelsea?

As per Ekstra Bladet, Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has signalled his intention to move to Chelsea despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona in his services.

The Denmark Under-21 international, who is labelled as a unique talent in the report, stated: "Chelsea is my dream to play for. I’ve been a fan of them for over ten years, so playing for them would be a huge dream."

Dorgu has made a strong start to 2023/24 for his current employers, registering one assist in six appearances for Lecce across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. The 18-year-old has made his presence known at the heart of Lecce's backline this term, winning around 1.2 challenges per match in Serie A, according to WhoScored.

Predominantly utilised as a left-back, Dorgu has also provided a threat offensively for his side in 2023/24, successfully carrying out seven shot-creating actions in his time on the field, as shown on FBRef.

It is unclear if Chelsea are actually keen on Dorgu or if he has purely stated his ambition to potentially move to Chelsea at a later stage of his career; nevertheless, the Blues are well-covered at left-back, with Ben Chilwell, Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella to pick from.