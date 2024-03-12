Mauricio Pochettino has caused "confusion" at Chelsea over points this season, as a journalist shares an update on his future from "within the club".

Chelsea seal much-needed 3-2 win over Newcastle

It's been a topsy-turvy debut season for Pochetttino, with inconsistency and some questionable results putting his position in real scrutiny.

The former Spurs boss was a controversial appointment among many sections of supporters, and he's been under mounting pressure at various points this season. In any case, their 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday night has at least eased some of it.

Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk sealed what was an impressive victory over Eddie Howe's side in the end. Mudryk in particular bagged a stunner after what was an eye-catching solo run; rounding Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka and showing real composure to tap it home.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Burnley March 30th Man United April 4th Sheffield United April 7th Everton April 15th

“Of course, it’s a massive three points for us. We beat a very good team,” said Pochettino on Chelsea's win over Newcastle.

“I think we did zero wrong, but we scored three points and were very good. I am disappointed in the way we conceded the goals because we need to be a bit more mature and show more capacity to fix this kind of situation.

“It’s the first time we played with this defensive line, and with this combination they need to work better and know eachother but overall, I am very happy.”

Of course, the nature of Chelsea's season means they could be back to square one with another disappointing result in the next few games. The trick for Pochettino is attempting to formulate a consistent run of form, otherwise, questions may continue to surround his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reliably reported to be have been looking at Pochettino alternatives this season, including the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, with TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Gillan sharing an update.

Pochettino causes "confusion" among Chelsea chiefs

According to the reporter, writing on X, Pochettino's press conferences have caused "confusion" inside Chelsea this season, and the tide hasn't been turning in his favour "within" Stamford Bridge lately.

As reported elsewhere, Gillan writes that Chelsea have been looking at alternatives to Pochettino, and it appears pressure will remain on him until the club can muster a consistent run and get supporters back on side.

Barring Man United, who present the toughest challenge, Chelsea have a very winnable run of league games - and there is still the hope they could muster another cup run as they prepare to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.