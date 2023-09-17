Highlights Chelsea may need to sell players in the January transfer window to balance the books after spending over €1bn under Todd Boehly's ownership.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Conor Gallagher, but he is currently happy at Stamford Bridge and plans to prove his worth to secure a new deal.

Reece James has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Chelsea is determined to keep hold of the defender and he remains committed to the club with a long-term contract.

Chelsea defender Reece James has been a subject of interest for one of Europe's top clubs, and a report has now revealed whether he is likely to leave in the near future...

Which Chelsea players could leave in January?

Having spent over €1bn (£862m) in the three transfer windows since Todd Boehly took over the club, Chelsea may need to balance the books with some sales in the January transfer window, and there are several players who could be shown the exit door.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a January swoop for Conor Gallagher's services, although the midfielder is currently happy at Stamford Bridge, and is planning to prove his worth to Mauricio Pochettino and secure a new deal, despite the signings of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Lesley Ugochukwu.

The Blues accepted offers for Ian Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah in the summer transfer window, and while the duo turned down moves elsewhere and plan to fight for their futures at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino's willingness to let them leave indicates they could still depart in January.

Bayern Munich are plotting a new approach for Chalobah, having held a strong interest in the summer transfer window, with Football Insider reporting the 24-year-old may find game time difficult to come by at Chelsea this season.

As reported by Football Insider, there have been fresh links touting James for a move to Real Madrid in recent days, with the Spanish giants said to be long-term admirers of the defender, but the Blues are desperate to keep hold of him.

Club chiefs are hoping the right-back can steer clear of his injury problems and become a key player under Pochettino, off the back of being named club captain earlier in the summer, and they are under no pressure to let him leave anytime soon.

The Englishman signed a fresh six-year contract last year, so he is committed to Chelsea for the long-term future, and the club should be in a strong negotiating position, if Real Madrid's interest materialises.

In the meantime, the 23-year-old remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in the draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

When is Reece James back from injury?

Pochettino has confirmed the club captain is "recovering well", with the manager hopeful that he will play some part before the next international break in October, and his return could be a real boost for the Blues.

The England international could be a perfect fit in Pochettino's 3-4-2-1 system, which has been implemented in every game so far this season, given that he poses a real threat going forward, as highlighted by his performances in the 2021-22 season.

During that campaign, the "unreal" defender weighed in with five goals and nine assists in 26 Premier League appearances, averaging over one goal contribution every other game, showcasing his attacking talent.

Chelsea will be hoping that James can put his injury woes behind him after he recovers from his latest issue, but until then Malo Gusto is likely to remain the first-choice option, having made five appearances in all competitions this season.