Chelsea have a first-team player who may be tempted to leave if the right offer comes in, amid interest from one of Europe's top clubs, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Although the summer transfer window has not long ended, rumours continue to swirl about the future of a number of Chelsea players, with it now being revealed the club plan to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January, in order to balance their Financial Fair Play books.

Both Chalobah and Conor Gallagher could depart in the next transfer window, and the funds raised could be used to sign a new striker, with Mauricio Pochettino identifying a number of targets, including Brentford's Ivan Toney, who could cost up to £80m.

In the same article, Jones details that Napoli's Victor Osimhen is the Blues' number one target in attack, but the Nigerian is likely to be more expensive, as Napoli were holding out for a fee of £172m in the summer, and it is unlikely their stance has changed.

In order to fund a move for a top-level striker, Chelsea may be forced to cash-in on one of their key players, with Football Insider reporting they would be willing to accept a "ridiculous" offer for club captain Reece James, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have long been interested in the 23-year-old, but he is currently tied down to a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, having signed a £250k-per-week deal which is not due to expire until 2028.

James appears to be committed to Chelsea for the long-term future, but Jones has now suggested the right-back may be tempted by a move to Real Madrid if an offer came in.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “The Madrid interest in Reece James is nothing new. I know this has been there for a while now, and the player has been aware of it. But currently, his complete focus has been on Chelsea, getting fit and emerging as a leader in this squad.

"The only thing Chelsea should worry about is if this season goes badly. The player is committed, but if they have anything like a repeat of last term, and Madrid make the offer for James, he’s got a decision to make. Turning that down would not be easy.”

Will Reece James stay at Chelsea?

There is nothing to suggest the England international is unhappy at Stamford Bridge, having previously made it clear he would be happy to spend his whole career with his boyhood club.

It has not been the easiest of years for the defender, having suffered with repeated injury issues, most recently being ruled out with another hamstring problem, which is set to keep him sidelined for a minimum of a few more weeks.

However, if James is able to put his injury problems behind him, his return could be a real boost for Pochettino, having been lauded as an "incredible footballer" by members of the media when he received more regular game time.