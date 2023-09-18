Chelsea could now change their stance on Trevoh Chalobah's future, with a report revealing that Bayern Munich retain an interest in the defender.

Which Chelsea players are leaving?

There have been a number of players linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge as of late, including club captain Reece James, who is wanted by Real Madrid, but Football Insider confirm the Spanish giants would need to make a "ridiculous" offer.

Although Conor Gallagher is currently happy in west London, there have now been reports the England international could seek a move in the January transfer window, should Romeo Lavia replace him in the starting XI, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United interested.

A sale of Gallagher would be recorded as pure profit for Financial Fair Play purposes, given that he is a product of the youth academy, so the Blues could be tempted to let him leave in the next transfer window, and he is not the only academy gradaute whose future is in doubt.

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Chalobah, having made attempts to sign the defender in the summer, with Thomas Tuchel said to be a big admirer, after spending time working with him at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old was said to be in Mauricio Pochettino's plans, which indicates the manager may be thinking about keeping him beyond the January transfer window, but a new report from Football Insider suggests Chelsea are keen to cash-in.

The Blues need to balance the books for Financial Fair Play reasons, and the centre-back is another player whose sale would be regarded as pure profit, as he graduated from the club's youth academy.

With the Sierra Leone-born defender keen to play first-team football, he may be forced to seek a move away this winter, as he has fallen down the pecking order since Pochettino's arrival.

Should Chalobah be sold?

Considering Chelsea are eager to sell the Cobham academy graduate, and he wants to play regular first-team football, a move would make sense in January, and joining Bayern Munich could give him the opportunity to reignite his career.

Tuchel is clearly a big fan of his former player, having lauded him during his time in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, saying: "He did a fantastic pre-season for us. He is a very good player and a top character. He has both feet on the ground and took his chance very impressive."

At the moment, the former England U21 international is sidelined with a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out until late September, but he does not expect to play a prominent role on his return, and it could be best for all parties if he leaves.

Bayern were dissuaded from making a move due to a £50m asking price in the summer, but if Chelsea are able to receive a fee in that ball park, it would make perfect sense to sell him, in light of their FFP concerns, having spent over £1bn under Todd Boehly's ownership.