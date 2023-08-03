Reece James and Mykhailo Mudryk have contrasting reputations at Chelsea. One is an academy graduate, and potentially the club's new captain. Meanwhile, the other is an £88.5m signing who has struggled ever since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Times are changing, however. Mudryk is finally starting to impress, showing glimpses of what he is capable of in the Blues' first pre-season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The winger even scored his first goal for the club in a friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion, orchestrating the move, before firing an unstoppable volley into the back of the net.

Mudryk's confidence was on show in Chelsea's latest pre-season test, too, as he linked up well with James to show off in front of the American fans in attendance.

If the London club can get the best out of their January signing, it looks like they'll have some player on their hands.

Reece James and Mykhailo Mudryk show off in final pre-season game

As you can see from the video, the move started with James in his natural right-back position, where he burst past a couple of Borussia Dortmund players, before sending an inch-perfect pass across to the opposite flank, where Murdryk was there to control.

Keen to showboat slightly, the Ukraine international controlled the ball with a skilful flick, much to the delight of the on-watching fans. If that doesn't show improved confidence, then we're not sure what does.

The Blues went on to draw the game, with substitute Marius Wolf handing Dortmund the lead in the 80th minute, before 19-year-old Mason Burstow equalised from the bench for the Premier League giants just nine minutes later.

Speaking on the result, Pochettino said, via BBC Sport: "We played a brilliant game and I think we deserved to win," he said. "To lose the game would have been unfair.

"It's not about the result, though - it's about the feelings and they are good after five games on tour.

"There is only one option [for Liverpool]: to be ready and we are going to be ready."

Closing their pre-season with a draw, Chelsea can now look ahead to their opening-day clash at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool. In a game between two sides who failed to show their best form last season, it will certainly be an interesting watch.

How did Chelsea perform in pre-season?

Now that their pre-season has come to an end, Chelsea can reflect on a fairly successful run of results, as they picked up the Premier League Summer Series on their way.

Playing five games in total, the Blues didn't lose once, defeating Brighton, Fulham, and Wrexham, whilst drawing against both Dortmund and Newcastle United, in an impressive set of results.

It could be a sign of things to come for Pochettino's side, who have shown that they're more than capable of scoring goals compared to last season's misery going forward, which saw them find the back of the net just 38 times.

Fans certainly seem excited and showed this as they reacted online to Mudryk and James' link-up against Dortmund, some examples of which you can see below: