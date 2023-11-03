Chelsea could be on the lookout for even more signings after a poor start to the season in the Premier League, but they are now reportedly under threat of losing one of their star men.

Pochettino under pressure at Chelsea

After a disastrous time of things at Stamford Bridge last season, things haven't got a huge amount better since Mauricio Pochettino took charge during the summer. Ahead of the weekend league action, which sees Chelsea make the trip to current leaders and huge rivals Tottenham on Monday night, the Blues sit in 11th place in the table.

Pochettino rightly finds himself under a lot of pressure, even though he does need time to make his mark, and it is paramount that there are noticeable improvements sooner rather than later.

The Argentine has had a number of key players injured however - those who will be vital to the club's success moving forward - and a concerning report has dropped regarding one such individual.

Real Madrid "hot on the trail" of Reece James

According to TEAMtalk, Reece James could be set to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants "hot on the trail" of Chelsea's captain as they "hope that he can become their next Jude Bellingham".

The Chelsea defender returned from injury on Wednesday against Blackburn and his form will now apparently be watched "closely" by those in power in the Spanish capital.

The report explains: "Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admired James for some time and after the incredible impact of Bellingham since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, the manager certainly wouldn’t be averse to bringing another English talent into the fold.

"Los Blancos’ scouts have earmarked James as a perfect candidate to take over from Dani Carvajal on the right side of the defence and reports have been put together on him over recent seasons. TEAMtalk sources indicate that Real Madrid remain very interested in James, and checks will be made on him this season as they consider their options. Prying him away from Chelsea will be far from straightforward, however."

Losing James is something that is unthinkable in the eyes of Chelsea supporters, with the Englishman arguably the best player at the entire club, having come through the youth team and become one of the best right-backs in Europe.

Granted, the 23-year-old's injury problems are becoming a big issue, with a lack of playing time already again this season, but he is Chelsea's skipper for a reason and someone who the team needs to be built around for years to come.

Reece James appearances Total Chelsea 151 England 16 Wigan Athletic 46 Chelsea Under-21s 29

The lure of playing for Madrid is clearly great, though, as Bellingham showed by going there earlier this year, and James could be intrigued by the idea of being Dani Carvajal's long-term replaceent at Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea simply must do all they can to retain their skipper's services, having been hailed as a player who has "got everything" by Ian Wright, and the hope is that he remains happy in west London for the foreseeable future, despite the Blues' current form.