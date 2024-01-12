Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has bankrolled a new £140m injection at the club, with one reporter sharing an update out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea January rumours

The Blues could well be busy during the winter transfer window, despite spending over €1bn since the start of the 2022/23 season, including 16 new arrivals over the summer.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan on the pitch under Mauricio Pochettino, with the club currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League, losing as many games as they’ve won in the top flight.

Pochettino’s job doesn’t appear to be under threat at this moment in time, and instead, Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker, with a left-back addition also a possibility this month.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala have been the recent attacking targets linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, although the former of the three could cost over £100m due to his release clause. That means that the cash may need to be splashed by Boehly yet again, but a new update has shown that the funds could be there for Chelsea to use.

Football Insider’s Sean Fisher shared an update on Wednesday, saying that Chelsea have received a £140m injection from their owners in the form of a new share issue.

He added that 1,000 new shares were purchased at a price of £1.4million per one pence share, although it is not clear whether the investment comes in the form of new cash or the conversion of debt into equity. The report also claims that ‘part of the raised funds could go towards improving Pochettino’s squad over January’.

As mentioned, Osimhen could cost in excess of £100m, so this latest cash injection may end up going towards a move for the Nigeria international. Should that be the case, Osimhen may take Chelsea to the next level in the final third, especially after enjoying his outstanding career-best 2022/23 season in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen stats 2022/23 Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 32 26 5 Champions League 6 5 0 Italy Cup 1 0 0

His form has continued during the current campaign, and with the Blues holding “positive” talks with Osimhen’s entourage and the player being open to a Stamford Bridge move, he could be Chelsea’s marquee signing of 2024 following the £140m update involving Boehly and co.