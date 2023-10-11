Chelsea have made a decision on one of their more expensive players at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino continues to shape his squad, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Jackson injury, Hazard retires, Chelsea target Osimhen...

Cited by Football London, a Chelsea injury update on striker Nicolas Jackson has indicated that the Senegalese striker has withdrawn from international duty with the Lions of Teranga in order to undergo a minor operation on his wrist after he wore a splint for the Blues' last two fixtures.

Rangers forward Abdallah Sima has replaced Jackson in the Senegal squad as he recovers from the procedure over the international break ahead of Chelsea's trip to Arsenal upon the resumption of the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea icon Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football and has taken to social media platform Instagram to thank everyone involved in his career, stating via The Guardian: "You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all."

Former Belgium international Hazard endeared himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful as a hero over the course of his seven years at Chelsea, registering 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions (Hazard statistics)

Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed on his Substack "Si Phillips Talks Chelsea" that Pochettino sees Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a "dream" Chelsea transfer target, while Brentford's Ivan Toney is also said to be on the radar at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m (joins 2025/26) Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

Transfer expert Romano has delivered another Chelsea transfer update on social media platform X regarding forgotten Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, who has rediscovered his best form out on loan at Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Romano stated: "Understand Chelsea have already fixed an exit fee for Romelu Lukaku in summer 2024 — and it’s around £37m. There’s an agreement to make Romelu available for that fee next year. Lukaku, doing great on loan to Roma as he scored 7 goals."

Labelled a "beast" by former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri, Lukaku has managed to average 2.5 shots on goal per fixture this term in the Italian top-flight, alongside gaining an average match rating of 7.31/10, as per WhoScored.

Nevertheless, he could now be set to depart Stamford Bridge for a relatively cheap fee of £37 million, which looks almost microscopic compared to the £97.5 million fee the Blues paid for Lukaku in 2021.