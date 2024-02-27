Chelsea have been regularly linked with the signing of a quality new striker this summer, and it is now claimed they could even bring in two.

Pochettino under pressure as Chelsea suffer lacklustre season

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival last summer was perhaps the beginning of a long-term Stamford Bridge project, but there is little denying that sections of supporters could be losing patience with Todd Boehly and club chiefs after yet another lacklustre campaign under Clearlake Capital's ownership.

Their 1-0 extra time EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool on Sunday prompted Sky pundit Gary Neville to famously brand Pochettino's side the "billion-pound bottlejobs".

"I think if you compare the age of the two groups it's similar. I have a good relationship with Gary. I don't know how I can take this opinion but I respect his opinion," said Pochettino on Neville's assessment of Chelsea.

"We made a few changes like Gallagher and Chilwell in extra time. It is true we didn't keep the energy how we finished the second half. I don't know how you can describe this situation. I feel proud of the players. I think they made a big effort. We are a young team and nothing to compare with Liverpool because they finish with also a few young players. It is impossible to compare.

"He [Neville] knows that the dynamics are completely different. I think it is not fair to talk in this way. We are going to keep believing in this project and see what we can do in the future."

Despite creating a fair few chances, Chelsea were ultimately toothless in front of goal and failed to convert their glaring opportunities, and this isn't the first time their lack of a world-class number nine has been brought to the forefront.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Brentford March 2nd Newcastle March 11th Arsenal March 16th Burnley March 30th Man United April 3rd

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been regularly linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, as the club look to provide Pochettino with more goals.

Chelsea could sign two strikers including Benjamin Sesko

According to TEAMtalk, who've shared an update on the Blues' plans to bring in a new attacker, it is believed the board and Boehly are "ready to sanction" more heavy spending this summer and could bring in as many as two new strikers.

Indeed, according to the outlet, RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko could form one of two Chelsea forward signings, with sources believing that the 20-year-old is a very exciting talent.

His contract is rumoured to contain a release clause of around £43 million, with Leipzig director Christopher Vivell lavishing praise on Sesko last year.

“Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Vivell (via Bundesliga).

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”