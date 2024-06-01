Chelsea are on the verge of adding their first new face of the summer as they look to hand incoming boss Enzo Maresca the perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca announcement on the way at Chelsea

Though it was something of a shock to see Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after he steered them to five consecutive Premier League wins to end the season, the Blues have wasted little time in identifying his successor.

It is Leicester City boss and former Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca that they have plumped for, with widespread reports claiming the deal done and Maresca set for a hefty five year contract in west London.

So far, it has been a mixed bag for Maresca's manager career, getting sacked after just 14 games at Parma before guiding Leicester to title success in the Championship, though that was not without its ups and downs.

Maresca's record as a manager Games 67 Wins 40 Win % 60% Points per game 1.93 Goals scored per game 1.81

The 44-year-old is set to walk into a club still in the midst of an overhaul and reportedly under financial pressure to sell homegrown talents such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja before June 30th, in order to comply with financial fair play.

Now though, the Blues appear to have already handed him his first signing, and he will cost absolutely nothing.

Chelsea on verge of completing Tosin deal

That comes as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have successfully hijacked Newcastle United's deal for Tosin Adarabaiyo, who is out of contract at Fulham this summer.

The ex-Manchester City defender was a key part of Marco Silva's side, appearing 18 times in a season that saw him suffer a groin injury which sidelined him for a period.

Silva admitted as much last season, labelling him a "special" player: “We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation.

“The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back)."

But his £40,000 per week deal at Craven Cottage expires on July 1st, and after informing the Cottagers that he would not be signing a new contract, he seemed primed for a move to one of their Premier League rivals.

It was thought Newcastle was that destination, with the Magpies in advanced talks over a move for the 26-year-old. However, Chelsea have now swooped in, with Romano revealing that the Blues are in the "final stages" of securing a deal, meaning that they are "clear favourites" to land the centre-back.

Tosin's arrival further paves the way for departures in the heart of the Blues backline, with Trevoh Chalobah the likely candidate to leave amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Already behind Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill in the pecking order when all are fit, the defender may be forced to seek pastures new in a move that could benefit Chelsea's financial picture, especially if he is replaced by a free signing such as Tosin.

Despite only offering UEFA Conference League football next season, Chelsea will undoubtedly be a step up for the defender as they look to return to the top table in the Premier League.