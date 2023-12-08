It's reported that a 2023 Chelsea signing could look to depart next month, and the club may well sanction his January sale for around £35 million.

Chelsea's form under Pochettino this season

Winning five, drawing four and losing six Premier League games so far this term, manager Mauricio Pochettino has so far struggled to inspire a consistent run of form.

Chelsea had looked as if they were turning a corner before a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Newcastle last month. Avoiding defeats to big-hitters like Arsenal and Man City, Pochettino also ended Tottenham's early-season unbeaten run with victory over them in north London.

However, since then, the humbling at Newcastle and most recent 2-1 defeat away to Man United at Old Trafford has highlighted the real problems facing Chelsea's squad still. Pochettino, speaking after his side's latest defeat, pointed to injuries and insisted that the loss was nowhere near as detrimental as their trip to St. James' Park.

"Now is not the same because I think we miss players, we play nearly with the same players against Brighton, with one less for 60 minutes," said Pochettino.

"One day more for Manchester United to prepare the game. See the bench, many young players try to help us. That is not an excuse but we need to talk about the reality and that is the reality. I am not disappointed because they gave everything but maybe we didn't match their energy, they were a little bit more aggressive than us.

"We were competitive as we created chances, maybe enough to draw the game. But when the result is 2-1 and you get nothing, you get more critics and try to find different reason why we didn't win. I think we need to be calm, keep going, trying to help the players and now we need to lift all of the players because we need to be ready Sunday."

One player who didn't take part against Man United, though, was winger Noni Madueke - who didn't even make the matchday squad. The 21-year-old, signed from PSV Eindhoven for around £29 million in January this year, has struggled for opportunities under Pochettino this season.

Making just six league appearances, Madueke is having to contend with plenty of competition for places, with a report from Spain shedding some light on his uncertain future.

Madueke "wants to leave" Chelsea

Indeed, according to a Spanish media source, Madueke "wants to leave" Chelsea and the west Londoners could be willing to sell him for around £35 million next month. However, as things stand, a loan is the more likely scenario for him as he seriously considers quitting Stamford Bridge in favour of more game time.

Noni Madueke's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to dribble Likes to cut inside Likes to play short passes

The Englishman made 12 appearances for Chelsea in the second half of last term, getting on the scoresheet in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.