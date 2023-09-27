Chelsea are in a bit of a rut on the pitch, but Blues fans could now be set for some welcome news away from the field of play after an important recent development emerged.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

As per Stadium Astro via The Evening Standard, former Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon, who worked under Mauricio Pochettino when he was at the club, has suggested that the Argentinian coach's training methods may have had their part to play in their poor run of form so far in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old stated: "It’s a bit like Man United at the minute, it’s just story after story, and that’s when, normally, things are not going well and players are unhappy. If you do look at the injury list, I actually looked at it and thought [about] Pochettino’s training methods. He does change the training routine. He did it when he came to Spurs. Some of our players, we did struggle at the beginning because it was a completely different load and maybe that is playing a part."

Chelsea have failed to net a single goal in their last three Premier League fixtures and sit 15th in the division, with just five points from their opening six fixtures. Nevertheless, Football Insider report that Chelsea's hierarchy have essentially ruled out the possibility of sacking Pochettino early into his tenure at Stamford Bridge, bringing to an end the trigger-happy approach to managers adopted during the Roman Abramovich era and also with ex-boss Graham Potter.

Cited by BBC Sport, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has criticised the quality of the Blues' starting side, stating: "We know scoring is a problem but you look at their first XI and it's a bit of a development squad. What I find interesting about their opening six [league] games, I thought he would've chopped and changed a lot but that hasn't actually been the case. There have been eight players who have started every game so they have had a chance to get up to speed and get that rhythm."

As per The Telegraph, Chelsea have finally received Premier League approval for US-based sports data company Infinite Athlete to become their new front-of-shirt sponsor, signalling the end of a long road to finding a replacement for controversial sponsor Three.

The report states that the Blues will earn around £40 million a season for the deal, with Infinite Athlete making their first strides into English football following partner company Tempus Ex already securing involvement with Chelsea earlier this year.

Unusually, Chelsea have played their first few matches of the Premier League with a blank shirt, which some football romantics would argue is a nice change from the globalised world of football sponsorship.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also taken to social media platform X to confirm the news, stating: "Infinite Athlete are set to be announced on Wednesday as Chelsea new front of shirt sponsor."

The Guardian report that Chelsea could sport their new sponsor against Fulham at Craven Cottage next Monday, while the women's side will also wear the new logo moving forward.