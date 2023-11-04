Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing a striker once compared to Blues legend Didier Drogba, as they look to add some much needed firepower in the January transfer window.

Chelsea linked with Victor Osimhen

The Blues have made a bitterly disappointing start to the Premier League season, only picking up three wins in their opening ten matches and sitting 11th in the table at the moment.

There have been issues throughout Chelsea's team since Mauricio Pochettino came in as manager, but the main issue has clearly been the lack of a proven number nine. Nicolas Jackson has invariably been tasked with leading the line, but he has only netted twice in the league, with Raheem Sterling leading the way with three strikes.

In truth, there shouldn't be such issues, considering how much money has been spent at Stamford Bridge in recent windows, but there have to be serious question marks about some of the recruitment, given how much Chelsea are still lacking an out-and-out centre forward.

The January transfer window will afford the Blues the opportunity to correct that mistake though, and they have been strongly linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Blues reportedly see the Nigeria international as their top target to come in and fix their goalscoring woes, but his current employers are expected to demand a huge price tag.

Abraham could be perfect Osimhen alternative

According to a report from Spain, Chelsea are eyeing a reunion with former striker Tammy Abraham, looking to bring him back to the club in the coming months as a possible alternative to Napoli star Osimhen.

The 26-year-old is currently plying his trade at Serie A giants Roma, but Abraham's statistics there this season make for grim reading, with not a single minute of league action coming his way as he recovers from an ACL injury.

It could be that Abraham wants to leave Roma in January given his recent struggles, and Chelsea are now keen on re-signing him, seeing him as someone who can solve their attacking woes, being lauded as "outstanding" by The Times' Henry Winter in the past.

This would certainly be a signing that raises eyebrows, considering the Blues let him go because they didn't see him as a key player for the future, but he is now a more mature and polished footballer than the one who left, with Abraham's overall goal tally at Roma standing at 36 in 107 matches.

Back in 2019, Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand waxed lyrical over Abraham, comparing him to Drogba and saying: "I saw elements in Tammy's game today that I hadn't seen as much that I'd have liked to. His hold-up play, coming to the ball and bringing others into play.

"First half, one ball went up to him, Didier Drogba-esque, chests it down for someone, runs on for the next phase – I think he's developing nicely. He's scoring goals, he's scoring different types of goals and I think he's a threat."

As mentioned, Abraham has continued to grow since those comments emerged four years ago, scoring three goals in 11 caps for England, but there would still be a risk element in Chelsea bringing him back to Stamford Bridge, not least because of the severity of the knee injury he suffered earlier in the year.

He isn't the world-class striker that the Blues arguably need, and may never be, so if the money is there for the west Londoners to spend big, they should be looking at a higher calibre of footballer. Abraham could still come in and do a good job, but there is no guarantee that he would be a roaring success.