Chelsea once again find themselves in trouble. Just one season and several more incomings after they failed to qualify for European football, the Blues are on course for a mid-table finish for a second consecutive Premier League campaign, sitting as low as 11th as things stand.

At a time when experience is key too, Mauricio Pochettino could be set to make an unexpected decision.

Pochettino still seeking Chelsea solution

There was so much hope at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season when Chelsea held a new-look Liverpool side to a 1-1 draw. But, as it turns out, where the hope began was where it ended, as the new normal service quickly resumed for the London giants, who have suffered 10 defeats in just 23 games so far this season. Despite their form, however, Pochettino has remained in charge with the backing of Todd Boehly and the board, despite rumours suggesting he could be under pressure.

With that said, it's now up to the Argentine to find solutions within his squad and that could come with dropping his most experienced player in Thiago Silva. The veteran defender was dropped in Chelsea's impressive FA Cup thrashing of Aston Villa and may now have lost his place. According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva's position "may now be in doubt" at Stamford Bridge.

Romano said in his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside:

"Thiago Silva’s position in the Chelsea starting line up may now be in doubt after he missed the game against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, but I honestly don’t know about this situation or what it means for his place in the side for the rest of this season.

“It’s not a transfer story so it’s not really my area, it will depend on Mauricio Pochettino. But they clarified the situation days ago, so it seems to just be a technical decision now up to the coaching staff.”

"Outstanding" Silva may need to step aside

There's no doubting the fact that Silva brings a wealth of experience to any side, but at 39 years of age, questions must naturally come about his ability to keep up with some of the Premier League's best-attacking players. Given how well Chelsea performed in his absence against Aston Villa, it could be time for the Brazilian to make way for the likes of Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile.

Pochettino is at a point when experience must be sacrificed for potential and the ability that comes with that, rather than falling back on a player edging closer and closer to retirement. Nonetheless, when Silva does call it a day on his time at Chelsea, or indeed his playing career as a whole, he'll be looked back on as a successful signing by all those involved at Stamford Bridge. Former manager Thomas Tuchel was certainly a fan of the defender, once saying via Football Daily:

“He almost scored twice. He’s so strong. The delivery was good for his goal. We are very happy that he was able to score and open the game for us. His performance, even in the first half, was outstanding. Fantastic performance."