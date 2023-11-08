One "key" Chelsea player has apparently opened talks to join a new club and it could even happen in January.

Chelsea stars who may leave

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino could add more new names to his squad in January, but there are a few squad members who also seem set for the exit door.

Chelsea already moved to offload a host of players over the summer transfer window, raising around £230 million in the process (Transfermarkt). Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all either sold or loaned out before deadline day.

The aforementioned crop may soon be joined by defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is apparently "90%" likely to leave Chelsea in January. As well as Chalobah, it is believed left-back Ian Maatsen is "set" to depart Stamford Bridge, coming after talks over a new deal for the Dutchman went nowhere. Chelsea are apparently searching for Maatsen's replacement too.

There had been some suggestions in past weeks that Marc Cucurella could leave, but those reports have died down somewhat, as the Spaniard is now featuring regularly under Pochettino. Thiago Silva, who's started all 11 of their Premier League games this season, is out of contract at the end of 2023/2024 - so he seems destined to leave next year.

Thiago Silva opens Fluminese talks

The Brazilian has been an incredible servant since joining on a free transfer from PSG in 2020. Silva has gone on to become a fan favourite and recently described as a "key player" by journalist Pete O'Rourke for Football Insider.

Silva is a veteran of the game and helped Chelsea to a 2021 Champions League triumph at the expense of Man City. Sharing an update on his future, journalist Jorge Nicola has told his YouTube channel that the 39-year-old's talks to join Fluminese next year are "underway". While this is over a summer move, Silva's contract expiry date means that a winter exit is also possible - albeit a "small chance".

The South American ace has been praised by Chelsea teammates, like Benoit Badiashile, who told talkSPORT that he's a "real leader".

Thiago Silva strengths Passing Concentration Blocking the ball

"First and foremost, it's a real honour to play alongside him," said Badiashile on Silva this year.

"And do you know what? For a young player like me, he's someone that makes things easy. He's a legend, isn't he? He's a real leader, he's very, very experienced of course. Any of the advice that he gives me is always welcome, he's advised me not only when we've been playing - he's spoken to me during the game.

"But also before the game and in training as well. So he's someone that you can only learn alongside. And as I say, it's an absolute honour to line up alongside him."