Chelsea have been left short-changed following the Premier League's decision to move their away tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers to Christmas Eve, according to Sky Sports finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Chelsea set to travel to Wolves on Christmas Eve

Chelsea are a major draw in the Premier League story that draw huge support for the club from across the United Kingdom and worldwide, with fans tuning in to follow the Blues' fortunes every season. In Britain, fans not present at games will primarily view their favourite side through broadcast giants Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. Every few years, the cycle renews and alterations occur as the Premier League's TV rights go on sale, creating an auction scenario where broadcast outlets will bid for the right to show fixtures live and exclusively on their own channels.

As per The Guardian, the English top-flight television rights commencing from 2025/26 are up for grabs and the Premier League could be set for a boost in revenue once the tendering process concludes, with the number of live games set to be screened per campaign going up from 200 to 270, with all 2 p.m. Sunday kick-offs to become available for purchase for the first time in the league's history.

The Premier League's current TV deal is said to be worth in the region of £5 billion, which is a figure that the division's governing body has faith will improve with the increase in live fixtures shown and the prospective length of a new agreement.

Nevertheless, controversy still exists as kick-off times are regularly predicated towards a live television audience rather than the match-going supporters who travel the length and breadth of the country to support their respective clubs.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are no different in this respect, following the decision by the Premier League to move the Blues' clash against Wolves at Molinuex to a Christmas Eve kick-off for TV coverage.

Chelsea's fixtures between Christmas Eve and New Year Competition Opponent Date Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 24th December Premier League Crystal Palace (H) 27th December Premier League Luton Town (A) 30th December

Kieran Maguire delivers Chelsea fixture change verdict

In a classy gesture, Chelsea have confirmed that any fans who purchase a ticket for the match will also be able to access free coach travel to and from Molineux in light of the 1 p.m. kick-off potentially leaving fans stranded so close to Christmas Day.

Despite this, The Chelsea Supporters Trust have labelled the move to reschedule the fixture as "totally unacceptable" and have called for a reversal of the decision.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire has indicated that the Premier League is showing "contempt" for match-going supporters, including those Chelsea fans who will travel to Molineux during the festive period.

"Broadcast revenue equates to 60 percent of all income for the Premier League. Therefore, keeping the broadcasters sweet is essential for the Premier League, especially at a point in time when negotiations are taking place for the next cycle of domestic deals, which will be in place from 2024 onwards.

"So I think the Christmas Eve fixture is further evidence that as far as club owners and the Premier League as an institution is concerned, fans are there to be monetised, patronised and provide an atmospheric backdrop at matches. The interests and welfare of fans themselves are of very little concern to the Premier League. I think this is indicative of the contempt in which a key stakeholder to the game, football fans, are held by the decision-makers."