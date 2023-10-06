Chelsea and Todd Boehly could tempt a big name European club into selling one of their "main players" with a big bid, and he may even join in January.

Will Chelsea sign a striker in January?

New manager Mauricio Pochettino and his tenure at Stamford Bridge hasn't exactly got off to the flying start he'd have hoped for. The west Londoners have won just two out of a possible seven league matches so far this term, and went from late August to last Monday without scoring a single top flight goal. This is despite creating a fair few chances in a couple of their Premier League encounters over that period, leading up to their eventual 2-1 win over Fulham at the start of this week.

Goals from Armando Broja and a first ever in Chelsea blue for marquee January signing Mykhalo Mudryk ended their barren run without scoring, but all signs suggest they're in dire need of a world-class striking option despite spending nearly £400 million over the summer transfer window. Boehly, joined by co-directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, moved to provide Pochettino with an array of major signings - but it appears they are taking some time to gel.

The Argentine hasn't exactly been helped by Chelsea's injury woes, either, with Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marcus Bettinelli and Benot Badiashile all finding themselves on the treatment table recently. Chelsea, as a result of their goalscoring problems, are reportedly targeting the likes of Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

Will Dusan Vlahovic leave Juventus?

Another option who Chelsea could turn to is Serbia international striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored a brilliant four goals in six Serie A appearances so far this season. After a difficult debut season for the Old Lady, Vlahovic appears to be finding his groove again.

As a result, Chelsea's heads have apparently been turned, according to a report in the Italian press this week. Indeed, Calciomercato.it state that Boehly could tempt Juventus to sell Vlahovic with a £69 million bid. The 23-year-old, depending on certain conditions, could even join Chelsea as soon as January - but a 2024 summer move isn't ruled out either. The report calls Vlahovic one of Juve's "main players", and it will take a convincing offer of around the £69m mentioned to sway Juve into a deal.

Vlahovic strengths Vlahovic weaknesses Direct free-kicks Offside awareness Long shots Defensive contribution Finishing Discipline

The former Fiorentina striker is back in good form, perhaps justifying Sky Sports pundit and former Man City defender Micah Richards and his past praise for Vlahovic. Richards called the £215,000-per-week star "lightning" in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live two years ago, and it would appear that that tag is proving evident by Vlahovic's return to scoring.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards said (via The Independent).

“He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”