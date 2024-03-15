Chelsea chiefs and chairman Todd Boehly are said to be eyeing an off-field deal which is the "first of its kind" in English football, according to a new report.

Pochettino under Chelsea pressure amid poor debut season

Mauricio Pochettino's debut season at Stamford Bridge can be described as one of real turbulence, with the west Londoners failing to string together a run of solid form as they look set to miss out on Europe again.

They also lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool and their FA Cup run appears to be Pochettino's only potential saving grace for what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign.

Pressure surrounds the Argentine on a game-by-game basis, with the odd good result providing a temporary relief for him before protests soon begin to gather pace again among supporters.

Chelsea's last five games under Pochettino Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle Brentford 2-2 Chelsea Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Man City 1-1 Chelsea

Pochettino was jeered during their 2-2 draw at Brentford recently, and reports suggest that Chelsea are looking at new managerial alternatives in case things don't work out with their current head coach.

“We need time and people need to understand why we need time,” said Pochettino on Chelsea's form this season.

“It’s about creating a team. It’s like building a house. You need to be sure of all the steps you take. We are building from zero. Always it takes time. Look at the project of Manchester City or Liverpool. It’s always about time and a very clear leadership like Pep [Guardiola] or Jürgen [Klopp]. It’s so clear from there you build these projects.

“I think we are all together in this and that’s important. I received a very good text from [the owners]. Of course I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day.”

As Pochettino publicly pleads for unity, patience and understanding of the project, Boehly and co are working on off-field deals to make Chelsea a more profitable footballing enterprise moving forward.

There have been rumours of a potential kit-manufacturing partnership with Nike's Jordan brand, and one which could prove extremely lucrative for the west Londoners over these coming seasons.

Chelsea in talks over one-of-a-kind Jordan deal

Sharing an update, Football Insider state that Chelsea are in talks over the Jordan deal which would be the "first of it's kind" in England.

The Blues are apparently "deep" in negotiations over a deal which would see them net a "staggering" £60 million-per-season, as Jordan outline plans to partner with a Premier League club in London.

Chelsea are apparently first in line for what would be a real revenue-generating agreement, as Boehly's Clearlake Capital share strong ties with the American manufacturer.

Ligue 1 giants PSG have long sported Jordan-made kits, but they've never worked with a top English side before and Chelsea would be the first ever club to shake hands with them.