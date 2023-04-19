Insider Dean Jones has claimed that Todd Boehly wants Julian Nagelsmann at Chelsea as his preferred next manager.

What is the latest Todd Boehly news at Chelsea?

The Blues American co-owner has stolen plenty of headlines since becoming a central figure with the Premier League club.

For instance, Boehly his board members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss visited the Chelsea dressing room after the recent loss to Brighton and supposedly told the squad that their season had been “embarrassing” (via Evening Standard).

Perhaps the team would look a little more stable on the pitch if there was any sense of stability off it. After all, with Frank Lampard now in charge as interim, the Blues have already had three managers this season with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked earlier in the campaign.

It now seems that Boehly has his heart set on the next man to take charge of his club. While speaking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones explained as much.

The journalist said (10:40): “I know Chelsea have spoken to him [Luis Enrique] and liked what he had to say.

"I know that... I get the feeling that ideally Todd Boehly would still go for Nagelsmann."

Is Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique better for Chelsea?

As Jones references, the Blues have also been heavily linked with a move for Spanish manager Luis Enrique, with reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the 52-year-old.

However, if the quotes above are indeed accurate, it seems Boehly would prefer 35-year-old Nagelsmann to take over from Lampard next season instead.

The German is younger and so has less experience than Luis Enrique, but has still won the Bundesliga as well as two German Super Cups with Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, won it all essentially with Barcelona as his team lifted La Liga, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and much more during his spell with the Catalan giants.

With that in mind, it remains unclear as to why exactly Boehly might prefer Nagelsmann instead. After all, he did just sack Potter who is also relatively young and inexperienced compared to many.

Although, he did also hire the former Brighton boss hoping he could fulfil his potential with the Blues.

Perhaps the American sees Nagelsmann are another Potter-like manager with plenty of talent, except his recent experience with Munich makes him slightly better suited for arriving at Chelsea and handling the immediate weight of expectation.