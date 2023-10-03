Chelsea and transfer chief Todd Boehly by extension may spend "big money" on replacing defender Marc Cucurella and shoring up the left-back position.

Latest Chelsea news

After a regrettable run of going three straight Premier League games without scoring a single goal, having been without one since late August, Mauricio Pochettino's men got back to winning ways with a much-needed 2-1 west London derby win over Fulham on Monday night. A first Chelsea goal for Myhhalo Mudryk and striker's Armando Broja finish a minute later did enough to seal all three points for the Blues.

"We got what we deserved," Pochettino said afterwards.

"The first half we were much better than Fulham. The second half we were in control. I’m so happy because the players needed this victory and so did the fans. We now have two victories in less than one week. We needed to feel the taste of victory, and another clean sheet also. Now we have won two games we need to keep calm and keep building the belief and the confidence. We have had many negative circumstances with so many players not fit, but the most important thing is belief and the team believe in what we are doing."

Chelsea next take on Vincent Kompany's Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, knowing another three points could steer them further in the right direction just prior to the next international break.

Latest Chelsea transfer news

A lot of Chelsea's problems so far have been in front of goal, and despite the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, there is a case to be made that they're lacking a world-class, natural centre-forward. As a result, the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney are being linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino and Boehly could also opt to strengthen in the left-back area, as Ben Chilwell is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and Cucurella is the subject of a possible January exit. That is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who shared some news on the matter in a column for Football Insider.

"The Blues could explore a deal for a new left-back in January if they can get Marc Cucurella off the books," wrote the reporter.

"Ben Chilwell’s injury problems are the subject of real concern behind the scenes at Chelsea – and the left-back is set for another spell out after picking up a fresh problem against Brighton. The club’s owners are not afraid to spend big money and could do so again to give Pochettino a new left-back option in January."

Cucurella started his first league match of the season against Fulham last night, but he came in at right-back, potentially meaning Pochettino has different plans for the opposite flank. The Spaniard, signed from Brighton in the summer of 2022, has previously been called "very intelligent" by ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

It will be interesting to see what the future does hold for Cucurella, or if Pochettino will turn to Ian Maatsen as an option more often.