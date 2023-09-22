Chelsea have reportedly "already" made an offer for an "interesting new young player" as Todd Boehly and co get busy ahead of January.

Who have Chelsea signed 2023?

Mauricio Pochettino's side spent £397 million on the summer signings of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington before deadline day.

Going the other way, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all left either on loan or permanently for £230 million in total.

It was a busy, busy few months for Boehly and his co-sporting directors - Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart - as the west Londoners look to get back fighting at the very highest level.

Pochettino hasn't exactly enjoyed a dream start to his Chelsea tenure overall; losing two, drawing two and winning just one of his opening five Premier League games - despite the injection of quality.

The sole victory came against Luton Town while Chelsea couldn't get past both Liverpool and Bournemouth. Their losses came in shock defeats to West Ham and Nottingham Forest. However, despite torrid run of form, Pochettino is optimistic his side will turn a corner ahead of their bout against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"I think the fans know if you invest the type of money, there is expectation," said Pochettino. "What I can tell the fans is the circumstance, I cannot change the reality. With all of the squad fit we can compete, we don't have all of the squad available, what can we do?

"For me, nothing to say, the fans can do this. Twelve injured today, three of four youngs guys, two keepers on the bench, I am going to cry, I am going to complain, to who? I have to accept this. That is the circumstance and we need to accept. We have our opinion, our reality. I think we are doing good things, more than people can expect but I told you before the season, Chelsea is about the win. Young players need to feel what it means to be a Chelsea player."

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Boehly, according to recent reports, is said to be chasing a new goalscorer with links to both Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also continuing the hunt for exciting new talent, as reporter Rudy Galetti shares news for Tribal Football. As per the journalist, writing in his column, talks are "underway" to sign a "new interesting young player" in Corinthians defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

Chelsea are said to have "already" made a "first verbal proposal" for the Brazilian, and while there hasn't quite been an agreement, they're working to lower the price and find a deal. Corinthians are believed to value Moscardo at around £26 million with Boehly's offer coming in at around £17m.

The negotiations are not said to be advanced at this point, but Moscardo is a man in demand. Indeed, other clubs in Italy, Spain and England want to sign him as well with Chelsea attempting to get ahead of the competition.