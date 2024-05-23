Senior Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has now been offered the chance to appoint a trophy-laden £6 million-per-year manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea criticised after parting company with Pochettino

The decision to relieve Pochettino of his duties has been highly criticised, especially after the Argentine guided them to a fantastic end to the season.

Chelsea won their last five Premier League games on the spin, sealing European qualification in the process and giving supporters hope for next season. However, just as fortunes were turning under Pochettino after a disastrous first half of 2023/2024, the club announced on Tuesday that he's already overseen his final game in charge.

Only Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle scored more top flight goals than Chelsea by the end of the campaign, with the Blues' recent home form acting as a very big positive ahead of next term.

Chelsea's final five games under Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

The potential was there to get better, and Todd Boehly spent north of £400 million backing Pochettino with star signings last summer, only to part company around a year later.

“[It’s] embarrassing," said pundit Darren Bent on talkSPORT. "Pochettino has had his critics this season, right, and he finally gets this Chelsea squad, which has been put together, so many players, so much different change, he finally gets them to a point where it starts to look like my team and they get rid of him. No, you have got to give him next season. You cannot let him do that work.

“Like the way they ended the season was incredible. I think they were one of the in-form sides, up there with Arsenal and Manchester City, the last five to 10 games. You can’t get rid of him now. He is now getting a tune out of some of these players. [Moises] Caicedo looks brilliant, scored a great goal. Stick with him.”

Now Boehly and Stamford Bridge chiefs are tasked with finding his replacement, on top of their other Chelsea duties in balancing the books through player sales whilst also upgrading the squad this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has been subject to rumoured Chelsea talks, and it is believed Boehly and co are big fans of Roberto De Zerbi. However, they now have an opportunity to go in a slightly different direction.

Boehly offered chance to appoint Sergio Conceicao at Chelsea

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, in a piece for The Mirror, super agent Jorge Mendes has personally offered Boehly the chance to appoint FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

The tactician, thought to be on around £6 million-per-year at Porto, has won 11 major trophies over his respected career in Portugal and a stint in Belgium. Mendes has built up a strong relationship with Boehly since offering him Cristiano Ronaldo around two years ago, but Conceicao is still seen as an outside contender at best.

Chelsea are focusing on hiring a young, progressive new head coach who is willing to relinquish some control and work in a structure.