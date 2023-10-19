Chelsea owners are "ready to move heaven and earth" to seal an "explosive" signing for manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report.

Who could Chelsea sign?

The Blues' form has picked up somewhat in the last few weeks. After going from late August to early October without scoring a single league goal, Pochettino's side have taken a slightly upward trajectory with three wins from their last three in all competitions. Precious victories over Fulham, Brighton and Burnley take the pressure off Chelsea who were attracting real criticism for their displays.

Todd Boehly and co spent nearly £400 million over the 2023 summer transfer window, but as new signing Nicolas Jackson struggles to lead the line, there have been reports that the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen are being targeted to hand Pochettino a proven goalscorer.

The latter star has been repeatedly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel recently expressed his desire for Osimhen to join the Blues.

"I truly hope he ends up at Chelsea,” said Mikel on the Obi One podcast this month.

“He would come into the Premier League and fit right in. He has the ability to score goals, run behind defenders, and stretch the team. Many Premier League teams are looking for this type of striker. It helps open up the game and create chances for the team. I am confident that Victor [Osimhen] can provide this."

“When I look back at him a few years ago, I would have said ‘no.’ But now, watching him last season and this season, I would definitely say ‘yes,'".

The Nigeria international, who's scored six goals in eight Serie A outings already this season, was recently at the centre of a bizarre Napoli story. The Italian champions posted a TikTok video seemingly mocking their star player, with some reports suggesting that Osimhen was even considering legal action against them.

As a result, it is believed he is more open to leaving Napoli, with TEAMtalk sharing an Osimhen transfer update concerning Chelsea. The outlet claims Pochettino has expressly requested his desire for Chelsea to sign a top striker, and the club's owners are "ready to move heaven and earth" to make it happen. Described as a potentially "explosive" signing in TEAMtalk's headline, sources at Chelsea apparently believe Osimhen is the "perfect" player to bolster Pochettino's centre-forward options.

Victor Osimhen style of play Indirect set-piece threat Likes to dribble Does not dive into tackles

The Blues' recruitment team are on red alert and ready to pounce if they see a realistic opportunity to sign the 24-year-old, which is seen as possible. While Chelsea and every other club are up against FFP, their board are apparently confident of finding their way around this, but Napoli are set to demand a marquee fee for Osimhen. Rudi Garcia's side are standing firm in their £140 million valuation of the player, so it could take a record-breaking fee from Chelsea yet again.