Chelsea will still be feeling the frustration from their 2-2 draw against title-chasers Arsenal. The Blues got off to a blistering start to take the lead through Cole Palmer's penalty, before Mykhailo Mudryk doubled their lead. Things quickly went downhill, however, after Robert Sanchez's mistake gifted Arsenal a route back into the game and Leandro Trossard then struck a dagger into Mauricio Pochettino's side with a late equaliser.

The spotlight following the result will be on Sanchez after his mistake, and the transfer rumours are already suggesting that Pochettino is interested in strengthening the shot-stopping department in the January window.

Chelsea transfer news

It was once again a summer full of arrivals at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson all coming through the door with mixed results ever since. Todd Boehly will know that the best is yet to come from the young players that he opted to invest in over the summer, but he will at least hope to see Pochettino guide the Blues back into a form of European competition this season, perhaps even the Champions League.

The transfers look set to continue in January, too, which could include a surprise move. The latest Aaron Ramsdale transfer news suggests that the out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper has attracted interest from his London rivals. According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea could target the England international in January in the hope of putting an end to their goalkeeping troubles once and for all.

With the Euros coming up next summer, Ramsdale will be well aware of just how important game time is this season, and that could see him jump at the chance of a move to another top club if he fails to win his Arsenal place back in the coming months.

Why isn't Aaron Ramsdale playing for Arsenal?

The last time that Ramsdale featured for Arsenal in the Premier League came in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United back at the start of September. It was then that Mikel Arteta decided to make a change, with the introduction of summer signing David Raya, who has looked nervous at times. Arteta could still persist with the former Brentford man, however, given that Ramsdale's stats compared to Raya's have the current number one coming out on top, as per Squawka.

Player Passes per match Pass accuracy Long passes per match Aaron Ramsdale 24 77.08% 8.3 David Raya 39.6 77.78% 15.2

Ramsdale proved that he is more than capable of stepping up for Arsenal in the past, though, and with the goalkeeper out-of-favour, Chelsea could swoop in. The former Bournemouth man has even earned the praise of Premier League legend David Seaman, who said, via The Daily Mail: "People forget he’s only 24. So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 – what he’s doing now at 24 is just phenomenal.

"He's making big saves all the time. There was one on Saturday at 1-0 that was world class. It wasn't like a flying save or anything like that but it was a really technical piece of goalkeeping, which he did brilliantly, and he's been doing that all season. In my career I was totally the opposite, I was laid back and I wasn't a shouter all the time, so there's different ways and I think Aaron - he's got a good mix and it's his own mix as well."