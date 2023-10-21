It is believed by respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano that one Chelsea player is "now" certain to leave in the January transfer window.

Chelsea form under Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge didn't exactly bring a wave of excellent results at first. Instead, the Blues suffered a really slow start to the new Premier League season; going from late August to early October without even scoring a single top flight goal. The Blues, though, have turned this around somewhat lately with three wins from their last three in all competitions.

Precious victories over Fulham, Brighton and Burnley on the trot have given Pochettino something to build upon in west London, with their 4-1 hammering of Vincent Kompany's Clarets in particular showcasing the devastatating talent at Chelsea's disposal.

“Always when you concede first and you need to break down the opponent always you feel proud when you achieve that,” Pochettino said after their Burnley 1-4 Chelsea.

“The team were playing well and with the chances conceded in a situation that was completely unfair, but the team were really good, solid, the whole team. We want to improve players and try to recover the players that were injured,” Pochettino said when asked what he wanted to take from the next fortnight. The next two weeks we’re going to spend working on the training ground with a different mood from the last months.

“After two victories it is much better but I think we will keep pushing, working hard to be better in the next months.”

Who could leave Chelsea?

While Chelsea look to back on a consistent run of winning form, certain players like left-back Marc Cucurella and midfielder Trevoh Chalobah have been linked with moves away from the club in January. The latter was central to another recent report by Fabrizio Romano that he's eyeing an exit this winter, and according to the same source, it is "now" believed that Chalobah is "90%" likely to go.

"I can confirm now that my information is that he will leave Chelsea in January," wrote Romano in a Chalobah transfer update.

"You may remember that Chelsea were prepared to let him go to Nottingham Forest in the final hours of the transfer window, only for the player to say no. Bayern Munich were also interested in Chalobah and their interest remains, while there are now other clubs as well. Chalobah loves Chelsea but he wants to play, so he is prepared to go. A January exit now looks 90% guaranteed."

The versatile ace, who's been unable to contribute this season due to injury, has been praised by former Chelsea coaches like Graham Potter, who once said this on Chalobah.

"Very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football," said Potter last year to the Chelsea website.

"He’s a bit of a soldier. He’s played in all the games, we’re having some problems in terms of availability for players, but he’s stood up, stood in and he’s performing at a really good level."