A £210,000-per-week star is believed to have his bags in hand and ready to fly to England, with Chelsea in pole position to seal a deal for the player.

Chelsea's transfer plans for this summer - explained

There are a few positions which the club are keen to strengthen this summer.

Whether that be in aid of under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino, or a potential new head coach next season, it is believed that Chelsea are eager to bring in a new centre-back as one of the goals - with veteran Thiago Silva on course to leave when his contract expires this summer.

Another key area of the squad which Chelsea wish to reinforce is at centre-forward, with the Blues currently lacking an out-and-out striker who can net 25-plus goals per season.

Nicolas Jackson has performed in flashes but is still pretty raw, and Pochettino has been forced to rely on the likes of Cole Palmer for most of Chelsea's final third threat over the course of 2023/2024.

This has led to reports that Chelsea are keen to add Victor Osimhen to their ranks, but the Nigerian will be highly sought-after as other top European sides search for a world-class new number nine.

Osimhen has been a star Serie A player over the last few seasons, and he recently signed a new contract which includes a £113 million release clause, as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis seeks to make as much profit from his potential summer sale as possible.

"I know you're going to come to Chelsea," said former midfielder John Obi Mikel, urging his countryman to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

"I'm telling you, I'm going to be the agent to broker that deal! You are 100 per cent going to Chelsea next season. I'm going to make sure that deal happens because we are crying out for someone like you. Since the big man left the club, you know Didier Drogba, my teammate, we haven't had anybody with that figure, that stature, that personality.

"Someone who can score goals in big games and somebody we can depend on scoring goals, and I just feel like you are that person, you will fit right in at what we need to achieve at the club."

The 25-year-old, now on a base wage of around £210,000-per-week following his new deal, is apparently eager to swap Italy for the English top flight.

Osimhen has bags packed with Chelsea favourites to sign him

According to Calciomercato, as translated by Sport Witness, Osimhen has his bags in hand and is ready to move with Chelsea in pole position to seal a deal for him.

Osimhen is also attracting interest from PSG, as they look to make serious investments following the "post Mbappe era", but it is Pochettino's side who are favourites as things stand.

The African could be a stellar capture for Chelsea, but it appears they will have to pay the full value of his release clause, according to this report.