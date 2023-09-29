Chelsea are in need of signing some world-class players in the future, and they could be the front-runners to snap up one marquee star, according to a fresh update.

Will Chelsea sign more players in January?

It's fair to say that the Blues' 2023/24 season hasn't got off to the start that many hoped it would during the summer, at which point there was fresh positivity in the air after the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

There is already plenty of pressure on the new boss, following just one win in Chelsea's opening six Premier League matches of the season, and new signings arguably haven't yet made a big enough impact.

In attack, the Blues looking lacking in genuinely top-quality, established options, and it could be that the January transfer window is seen as a perfect opportunity to make reinforcements in attacking areas.

Chelsea supporters will then be buoyed by a new update that has emerged regarding the club's search for attacking superstars, with one former target still seen as a potential option.

Which world star are Chelsea in the race to sign?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are the "best-placed club" sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, should he force through a move away from the reigning Serie A champions.

The chances of him leaving are believed to have "increased" due to a "social media scandal" that has happened in recent days, with his agent even reportedly threatening to take legal action over the saga.

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano talked up Chelsea signing Osimhen to Caught Offside, saying he would be "perfect" for them: "There’s no concrete information about Victor Osimhen’s future yet. Obviously after the social media story and uproar we will see links with 10 clubs, but nothing is happening now. He’s a beast, can score lot of goals from anywhere and, for sure, he’d be perfect for any club including Chelsea."

Osimhen was one of Europe's most devastating attacking players last season, scoring 26 goals in Serie A and helping Napoli win their first league title since 1990, so the idea of him in a Chelsea shirt is clearly an exciting one.

At 24, the Nigerian is someone who is not only excelling as a "world-class" player at the moment - Rudi Garcia has described him exactly that - but also remaining that way for the foreseeable future. His tally of 63 goals in 108 appearances speaks for itself, in one of Europe's toughest leagues, and while he would clearly cost a lot of money, he could prove to be worth every penny.

He could lead the line to perfection for Chelsea, combining brute strength, clever movement and ruthlessness in front of goal, providing strong competition for Nicolas Jackson and allowing the youngster to play second fiddle, giving him time to hone his trade at the same time without so much pressure.

The fact that Osimhen could be unhappy at Napoli after everything that has happened this week acts as an added bonus for the Blues, heightening the chances of a January move happening and the west Londoners acquiring the services of a fantastic player at the peak of his powers.