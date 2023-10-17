Chelsea have received a devastating blow following recent updates on one of Mauricio Pochettino's injured players, according to reports.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, summer signing Axel Disasi has talked up the partnership he has built in central defense with Benoit Badiashile at Stamford Bridge.

Disasi stated: "Me and him complement each other really well. I’m perhaps more of a duels player, while he likes to receive the ball and start up attacks. But it’s not a case of him not being a duels player and me not being a receiver of the ball. These things, they just work well. We feel great together.

A transfer update on Ian Maatsen has indicated that the Netherlands international is being targeted by Barcelona as a potential replacement for ex-Blues fan favorite Marcos Alonso. Maatsen is tied to Chelsea until the summer of 2025; however, he has featured for the Premier League side for just 83 minutes this campaign, with Levi Colwill being preferred to other options on the left-hand side of Pochettino's backline.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has hit the headlines this term following his blistering run of goalscoring form; however, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued some Chelsea transfer news that has distanced the Blues from a potential move for the 27-year-old.

Romano said about links between Chelsea and Guirassy: "Serhou Guirassy – For sure clubs are following the in-form Stuttgart striker, but at the moment I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea or Arsenal, that would be pure guessing as I’m not aware of any negotiation or contact. I think we should also respect Stuttgart, he’s a key player for them and his focus is 100% on Stuttgart."

Serhou Guirassy's incredible form - 2023/24 all competitions Appearances 8 Goals 14 Assists 2

Reliable reporter Simon Phillips has issued a devastating Chelsea injury update on his Substack Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, indicating that Wesley Fofana could be out for the remainder of the campaign after the Frenchman underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery in the summer.

Phillips has signalled that his 'sources are fearful' that the former Leicester City man could be out for a long time to come, with this latest prognosis being one of a long line of frustrating setbacks for the 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea from the Foxes for £75 million back in 2022.

The FA Cup winner has managed to make just 20 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Stamford Bridge, registering two goals in the process (Fofana statistics - Transfermarkt).

Last term, Fofana impressed in Chelsea's backline despite a campaign to forget on the field for the Blues, making an average of 1.3 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per fixture in the English top-flight, according to WhoScored.

Despite this, Fofana is once again the victim of horrendous luck and Chelsea fans will hope he can recover and eventually return fit and firing following a torrid time for the imposing defender in SW6.