Chelsea are now willing to make a huge bid to win the race for a "world-class" striker who's also wanted by Arsenal, according to a report.

Chelsea want a striker despite Jackson success

The Blues have set their sights on a new striker in the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani becoming the latest target, having made contact with the Ligue 1 champions to discuss a deal. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is also on the shortlist, with Enzo Maresca willing to send Mykhailo Mudryk plus cash in the opposite direction, indicating how highly the Argentine is thought of at Stamford Bridge.

Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is another attractive option for Chelsea, after a fantastic start to life at Portman Road in the first half of the Premier League season, scoring six goals in 17 games.

Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Ipswich Town (a) December 30th Crystal Palace (a) January 4th AFC Bournemouth (h) January 14th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) January 20th Manchester City (a) January 25th

Although Delap is off to a flyer in an Ipswich shirt, Maresca may be keen to bring in a more proven striker this January, as he looks to get his side's potential title push back on track, and there is now an option of that calibre in the frame. According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are now fighting Arsenal for the signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, following on from his impressive performances for the Italian side so far this season.

Juventus' desire to balance the books means they could sanction the striker's departure, and the player himself could be willing to listen to offers from elsewhere, amid interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The report states the Blues would be "willing" to invest a significant amount into the signing of the Serbian, indicating they could make a huge bid to get a deal done.

Vlahovic can take Chelsea to another level

Vlahovic has been one of the best strikers in the Serie A for a number of years now, most impressively scoring 21 goals in 37 games for Fiorentina during the 2020-21 campaign. Such is the Serbia international's ability, he has been lauded as one of the best strikers in the world by journalist Siavoush Fallahi.

Nicolas Jackson has upped his game significantly this season, scoring nine Premier League goals, but there are still concerns over his finishing, which could hold Chelsea's rebuild back.

If Maresca's side are to kick on and compete for the Premier League title, it is likely they will need a top-level striker, and Vlahovic could fit the bill in that regard, so it is exciting news that Chelsea are willing to spend big to win the race for his signature.