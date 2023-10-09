Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be set to re-enter the market in January for an exciting young talent to bolster his squad, according to recent reports.

International break news...

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has given an update on whether Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling will be called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad on social media platform X, stating: "Bukayo Saka set to report for #ENG duty today despite Mikel Arteta telling talkSPORT yesterday he is not fit to play. Will be assessed by the FA's own medical team. Understand Raheem Sterling is not expecting to be called up as a replacement if and when Saka withdraws."

Cited by The Evening Standard, who have given a recent Chelsea injury roundup, Reece James and Benoit Badiashile could return to first-team action upon the conclusion of the international break following both players spending extensive time on the sidelines this term due to various concerns.

Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk are also expected to be available for selection for the trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on October 22nd despite their own struggles with minor knocks.

Chelsea summer signing Lesley Oguchukwu meanwhile has revealed how he has found his time at Stamford Bridge so far, and indicated that he has quickly settled into west London, stating to the club's official website: "It’s been really good. Everyone has been kind with me. I joined the squad in the U.S and from there we did pre-season. I am very happy to be part of this team. I’m close with the French players – and there are a lot in the squad! It’s helped a lot. When I speak with Malo or Axel, I can be natural [on the pitch]. If the ball goes right, I can say, ‘Axel, droit!’ So that has helped. I speak with everyone, though. There is a good mood here."

Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme is believed to be a Chelsea transfer target in SW6 and reports claim that the Blues have had a bid in the region of €35 million turned down for the 17-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m (joins 2025/26) Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

According to a report from Spain, the Blues are now monitoring RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons closely ahead of his return from his loan spell in Germany to parent club Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

Nevertheless, competition to sign the Netherlands international is fierce, with Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich also keen to offer the 20-year-old a new challenge amid indications that PSG would be open to selling Simons for the right price.

Former Barcelona youth player Simons has started the 2023/24 campaign in fine fettle for RB Leipzig, registering three goals and four assists from 11 appearances across all competitions (Simons' statistics - Transfermarkt)

Dubbed a "great player" by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, Simons has also managed to average around two shots per game, 1.3 key passes and 1.3 successful dribbles per match in the Bundesliga this term (WhoScored - Leipzig stats).

Chelsea already have a lot of creativity present within their squad, but you can never get enough end product in attacking areas, and Simons would provide just that.