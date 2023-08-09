Chelsea have been linked with a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer, and reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed whether a move is going to happen.

Is Neymar leaving PSG?

Since joining from Barcelona back in 2017, the winger has made a total of 173 appearances at the Parc des Princes, but despite still having another two years remaining on his contract with Luis Enrique’s side, he’s apparently looking to move onto new pastures in the weeks ahead.

The Brazil international has reportedly handed in a transfer request to the Ligue 1 outfit to indicate his desire to leave, and having established himself as their top-performing offensive player last season, he won’t be short of potential suitors should he indeed depart having seemingly caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino.

French outlet Le Parisien recently reported that the Blues had made contact with the 31-year-old’s camp to discover what the conditions of a deal would look like and to place themselves at the front of the queue if he was to leave, though if the following update is to be believed, it appears that isn’t in fact the case.

Are Chelsea signing Neymar?

Taking to Twitter, Kinsella revealed that Chelsea have now decided against making a move that would see them bring Neymar to the Premier League this summer. He wrote:

“Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino are not keen on signing Neymar. He was considered last summer along with Cristiano Ronaldo but the strategy has changed since.”

Expanding in his column for The Evening Standard, PSG would accept a bid between £60-70m for their star, but a move is “not financially viable” with him earning £600k-per-week, alongside the fact that there are “concerns” that he doesn’t fit the profile of player wanted by the Argentine.

How many goals has Neymar scored?

In Ligue 1 last season, Neymar racked up a remarkable 24 goal contributions (13 goals and 11 assists) in just 20 appearances, the type of prolific threat which has previously seen him dubbed a “phenomenon” by international teammate David Luiz, so Chelsea could be making a huge mistake by not wanting to secure his services.

Sponsored by Puma, the attacker also whipped a total of 54 crosses into the box which was the second-highest number throughout his squad, via FBRef, showing that he’s always looking to create chances for his peers in the final third, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards despite competing with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, PSG’s talisman is extremely adaptable with his ability to play in five different positions across the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so he could have provided Pochettino with wonderful versatility and been a great option for him to have at his disposal in SW6.

Finally, Neymar already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured an outstanding 35 pieces of silverware throughout his career so possesses an insanely strong winning mentality, though this is another attribute that the boss will have to be without unless he was to have a change of heart.