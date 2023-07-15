It seems Chelsea and its new chaotic ownership are addicted to the headlines.

Relentlessly lurching from one transfer to the next, their commitment to constantly improving is fascinating.

Predominantly, the club has targeted the world’s most exciting young players, with the occasional, more experienced player also added into the mix.

"They've got a twin-track policy," explains Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol. "They go around the world buying up the best young players and they're going to carry on doing that but they want to buy ready-made players as well."

With this in mind, Boehly has done it again, and in an attempt to award Mauricio Pochettino the best chance of progression, he is eyeing a sensational reunion with Neymar.

What’s the latest on Neymar to Chelsea?

According to Le Parisien, the Blues are interested in signing the former Barcelona trickster this summer.

It has been suggested by a different outlet in Spain that Paris Saint-Germain may listen to offers of around €60m (£52m) for the Brazilian.

The soap opera that constantly envelopes the French juggernaut has been heightened in recent weeks due to Kylian Mbappe’s ongoing disputes with the club’s hierarchy. Whilst he reportedly refuses to sign a new deal but wants to stay for another year, the board has ruled out the possibility of losing him on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen how Neymar will react to the fanfare surrounding the loss of arguably the greatest player in the world. The 31-year-old has already seen his two-time former teammate Lionel Messi depart after receiving a torrent of abuse from a fractured and unpredictable fanbase.

Somehow, PSG has done the unthinkable - they have managed to make Chelsea look like a more stable environment and if a deal materialised for Neymar it would be one of the most eye-catching transfers in Premier League history.

Who can Neymar replace at Chelsea?

In an injury-hit season, the winger still retained his impeccable consistency, as he notched 35 goal contributions in just 29 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the term ‘consistency’ and these sorts of numbers are two things Raheem Sterling could only dream of as he endured the most miserable time of his senior career.

After comfortably surpassing double figures for league goals in each of his last five campaigns, the Englishman scored just six times in his debut campaign for the west Londoners.

In terms of creativity and productivity, the former Santos star massively outperforms the Englishman - the notable metrics are shot-creating actions per 90 (6.18 vs 3.14), progressive passes per 90 (9.41 vs 3.39), progressive carries per 90 (4.58 vs 3.71), successful take-ons per 90 (2.25 vs 1.54), and assists per 90 (0.56 vs 0.14).

It is a damning reflection of the steep decline that Sterling has experienced in recent times and a clear indication of Neymar’s ridiculous quality.

Whilst it likely remains just a sensational dream for the latter man to play English football, he would undoubtedly add a new level of flair and skill to a hugely underperforming frontline.

Described as “unstoppable” by Messi, it would be mouth-watering to see how Premier League defences would cope with one of football’s most dazzling technicians.