Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a sensational summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar in the upcoming transfer window.

What’s the latest on Neymar to Chelsea?

According to recent reports from France, the Brazilian is looking increasingly likely to leave Paris at the end of the season.

The Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been described as 'extremely keen' on bringing a star-studded talent to Stamford Bridge and he could find his man in Neymar.

Speculation surrounding the 31-year-old’s departure has been fuelled by his deteriorating relationship with the Parisian fanbase. Supporters recently gathered outside the star’s house and began chanting 'Neymar get lost' as in over five years at the club, he has been unable to deliver a first coveted European title.

As well as Chelsea's interest, Manchester United are also rumoured to be preparing a move for the attacker, but the Red Devils would prefer a loan move.

However, a move to the capital has gained momentum due to the impending appointment of former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, which would lead to a reunion between the pair for a potential price tag of €60m (£52m).

Should Chelsea sign Neymar?

The playmaker hasn’t featured since February after having to undergo ankle surgery, but his statistics still translate into extremely impressive reading - registering 35 goal contributions in 29 outings in all competitions to underline his status as one of the world’s most scintillating players.

His current manager Christophe Galtier has labelled Brazil’s joint-record scorer as an "artist" and he could definitely bring an injection of creativity, trickery, and dynamism into an underperforming Chelsea frontline.

The Blues’ attack has only mustered 36 goals in as many games and has desperately lacked potency and invention for months.

Therefore, the former Barcelona man could be the answer to all their woes, perhaps proving to be Boehly's most stunning signing yet given Neymar's calibre in the game.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola has previously lauded his magisterial elegance and said: “I remember watching clips of Neymar there and then thinking this is the king of Santos.

“If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, they would have won two or three Champions League more. Him, Messi and Suarez were the best up front. I am an admirer. He makes football a pleasure.”

A player of his personality, calibre, and character would certainly add to the soap-opera feeling in west London and who knows how it will affect the already disrupted cohesion in the dressing room.

But, what is undeniable is Neymar’s extraordinary gift, and when we look back at his glittering legacy when upon his eventual retirement, we would most likely ridicule any club that would pass up the unmissable opportunity to have this magician in their ranks.