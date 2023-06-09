Chelsea are heating up their pursuit for new talent, as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first transfer window in charge of the club.

The Blues have been linked with a host of players ahead of the summer, however not many rank as highly as one name.

What’s the latest on Neymar to Chelsea?

As reported by journalist Julien Laurens via ESPN last month, it was revealed that PSG could lose superstar Neymar, with Chelsea identified as a club interested in the Brazilian.

This week, it was reported exclusively by Le10sport journalist Alexis Bernard that the Blues have made ‘official contact’ with PSG over the availability of the 31-year-old.

The report claims that PSG are ‘listening’ to the Premier League side as they open ‘discussions’ for the £51m-rated ace.

What could Neymar offer Chelsea?

Hailed as “spectacular” by former teammate and Spain legend Xavi, the Brazilian has been one of the world’s best players since making the switch from his homeland to Europe in the summer of 2013 when he joined Barcelona.

The Mogi das Cruzes-born star enjoyed a dazzling stay in Catalonia, where he contributed to 106 goals in La Liga during his four seasons, scoring 68 goals and assisting 38 - via WhoScored.

A similar wave of success came at PSG, where he posted 24 goal contributions in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this campaign, scoring 13 and assisting 11 - as per WhoScored - showing that he’s still performing at the top level past his prime years.

Any club could benefit from having the Brazilian in their arsenal, especially Chelsea who have struggled for goals and creativity this term, scoring 38 goals in 38 games in the Premier League.

The arrival of Pochettino is expected to prompt significant change to the underperforming squad, with a number of players already rumoured to be heading towards the exit, one name being Kai Havertz.

The Chelsea forward has found the net just seven times this term, and could be significantly upgraded by Neymar at Stamford Bridge, should both players make switches this summer.

Based on their statistics this season in their respective leagues, the German is blown out of the water by the 31-year-old, who could offer strength in critical areas in the bid to get the most out of Chelsea’s under-performing attack.

While his goal contributions are glaringly impressive, his movements and distribution in play communicate the overall positivity he could bring to the side in place of Havertz.

As per FBref, Neymar averages a huge 9.38 progressive passes to the 23-year-old’s 3.12 per 90, as well as completing an average of 4.02 progressive carries to the Chelsea ace’s 2.07 per 90.

The £930k-per-week superstar contributes to making 6.12 shot-creating actions per 90 to Havertz’s 2.21 via FBref, highlighting the impact the PSG gem has on his side’s entire attack, being an eager creator as well as deadly in the final third.

Chelsea must do what they can to get the extraordinary deal over the line - as with Pochettino and Neymar, the Blues could fire themselves back to where they belong next season.