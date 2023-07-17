Chelsea 'can't resist' the thought of Brazil star Neymar moving to Stamford Bridge this summer despite how difficult it would be to thrash out a deal, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Are Chelsea interested in buying Neymar?

According to Le Parisien via Sport Witness, Chelsea have contacted Neymar's entourage to 'come for information' regarding whether the Brazilian will be available to move this summer.

Chelsea would rather buy the £930k-a-week ace than sanction a loan deal for him and Neymar is said to be valued at between €50-70 million by Paris Saint-Germain. Blues owner Todd Boehly is reportedly keen to act if an opportunity presents itself to pull off a potential marquee deal.

Last term, Neymar was in sensational form for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, registering 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Santos man was a creative lynchpin for his current employers in 2022/23, successfully completing 2.5 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per match in the French top flight, according to WhoScored.

Mauricio Pochettino has already been active in the transfer market in the off-season and has managed to secure the signatures of Nicolas Jackson, Diego Moreira, Christopher Nkunku and Angelo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Neymar is a player Chelsea would be tempted by this summer due to his profile.

Jones stated: "Neymar to Chelsea is like an itch they can’t resist scratching. This isn’t the first time the story has been out there and they would love to go there, I’m convinced of that, but he’s one of those players that is genuinely so hard to sign.

“The salary that comes with Neymar is out of this world and at a time when Chelsea are not in Europe, it’s an extremely difficult time to pull something like this off.

“Boehly has a slight fascination with celebrities; we saw that when he became indulged in the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who else has been earmarked to join Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea rebuild?

Chelsea are active in the transfer window as Pochettino looks to solidify his options ahead of the new term getting underway and it wouldn't be a surprise to see several new arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

In a surprise development, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been mentioned as a target for Chelsea by The Sun soon after the news broke that he has been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford.

As per The Evening Standard, the Blues will submit a £70 million-plus bid in an attempt to finally get a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo over the line, with personal terms already thought to be agreed between the Ecuador international and Chelsea.

FootballTransfers claim that Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has opened talks over a surprise move to west London following his exceptional campaign out in France with Reims.

The USA international is likely to be moved on by Mikel Arteta and his representatives have 'touched base' with Chelsea regarding a potential switch, indicating that the Blues could be about to get busy in the market as the start of the Premier League campaign continues to draw closer.