Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is in the ‘final stages’ of agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When is Kante out of contract?

The Frenchman’s current deal with Graham Potter’s side is set to expire at the end of the season and his future has been extremely uncertain having not yet put pen to paper on fresh terms. Despite spending a lot of time on the sidelines through injury, the Blues star has a match rating of 7.20 this term, which is higher than any of his teammates, showing just how much of a valuable player he is in the capital.

Premier League rivals Liverpool, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, had been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old at one stage when it looked like he could have been on his way out the door, but an update has now emerged which supporters will be pleased to hear.

Taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that Chelsea and Kante are closing in on an agreement over a new contract at the Bridge. He wrote:

“N’Golo Kanté was back on the pitch for friendly game earlier this week… and the negotiations over new contract are still ongoing and progressing well to final stages. Discussions on last details as new deal could be valid for next two years plus one season club option.”

Are Chelsea right to hand Kante another contract?

Kante is Chelsea’s second-longest serving player after Cesar Azpilicueta, so whilst he can certainly be classed as a veteran of the squad, the hierarchy are absolutely correct to extend his stay.

The £290k-p/w talisman is absolutely tenacious in the middle of the park and was averaging 2.5 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game prior to his absence, showing that he loves getting stuck in and winning back possession, but he is also equally as strong in the offensive aspect of his play (WhoScored).

The Paris native has clocked up 28 goal contributions during his time in SW6 and ranks in the 99th percentile for midfielder progressive carries per game, highlighting his desire to make a difference in the final third. The Adidas-sponsored gem can additionally operate in four various positions across the midfield so is a useful player to have available should any unexpected injuries or formation changes occur.

Kante has been dubbed “magic” by ITV pundit Ally McCoist and it will be a massive boost for Potter that he’s about to sign on the dotted line and commit his future for many more years to come.