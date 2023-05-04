Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will be 'committed' to spending at least another year at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving N'Golo Kante?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea enforcer Kante's preference is to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, despite the fact his contract in west London is due to expire.

The outlet states that there has not yet a 'breakthrough in discussions' between the Blues and the £290,000 per week ace, though Kante is willing to stay put even though Chelsea look unlikely to secure continental qualification this term.

One report from Spain has suggested that Kante had said yes to a proposal to join Arsenal on a free transfer on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months; however, other claims in the media have contradicted this statement.

Liverpool have also been linked with a swoop for Kante; however, it is still unclear where he will be playing his football come the start of 2023/24.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Kante will want to continue playing on for Chelsea for the next year at least.

Jones said: "I mean, Kanté and Chelsea both seem to be pretty committed to carrying this on for another year. I think Chelsea kind of need that from him right now, too."

Should Chelsea look to keep hold of N'Golo Kante this summer or let him go?

This comes as quite the U-turn should it be true, as the Frenchman had reportedly already said yes to a potential move to London rivals Arsenal last month.

Chelsea can't afford to lose someone with the experience of Kante in the summer, given his quality and the example he sets when on the field at Stamford Bridge.

In 2022/23, Kante has endured an injury-plagued campaign for his current employers and has made just eight appearances in all competitions, with a hamstring problem preventing the Frenchman from regularly featuring until recently, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are a youthful outfit at the moment and will also undoubtedly shift a few experienced stars out the door in the off-season, meaning that continuity of some form will be needed to counteract the notion of too many familiar faces leaving at once.

Kante is now one of the elder statesmen in the Chelsea dressing room, with only Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang being his senior at the club.

Moving forward, it may make sense to keep Kante around for another season, at least, as Chelsea look to get themselves back on the canvas following a difficult 2022/23 for everyone involved.