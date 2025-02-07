Turning their attention towards the FA Cup, Chelsea could be forced to cope without one particular attacking star against Brighton & Hove Albion following the Blues' latest injury news.

Chelsea injury news

Such is their wealth of talent in an extensive squad, Chelsea have been able to cope on the injury front better than most in the current campaign. What has undoubtedly helped is their ability to field entirely different sides in both the Europa Conference League and the Premier League, handing key men such as Cole Palmer ample time to recover for the biggest moments.

Of course, that's not to say they haven't suffered injury issues whatsoever this season. The Blues were left with little choice but to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crsystal Palace last month amid the continued absence of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Meanwhile, the London giants could be about to face a problem at the opposite end of Enzo Maresca's squad following Marc Guiu's recent blow. Maresca revealed the extent of the young forward's injury in his latest press conference, telling reporters: "It looks a long injury. Exactly how long, I don't know. Weeks or months."

He's not the only forward in the physio's room either. As revealed by Maresca, Nicolas Jackson could also miss Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Brighton this weekend. He told reporters: "Marc unfortunately has a bad injury. Nico is better. Could be a risk [for this weekend] but it doesn't look like a long injury."

The good news is, of course, that the forward doesn't look set for a long absence in what should be a relief for the Blues. They may still need to find a replacement for their trip to The Amex, however, which is where their extensive options could come into play.

Jackson injury presents Nkunku chance

Whilst losing Jackson and Guiu at the same time is an undoubted blow, it's the opportunity that Christopher Nkunku has been waiting for. The Frenchman has been on the fringes of Maresca's best side and has often been tasked with taking Chelsea to Europa Conference League victory more than anything else, but he should now get his chance.

In place of the £100,000-a-week Jackson, the former RB Leipzig star should receive the chance to prove exactly why Chelsea kept hold of him amid extensive interest in the January transfer window.

Having already gone under the radar with 13 goals and four assists in 30 games so far this season, Nkunku can step into the FA Cup spotlight this weekend and turn Jackson's injury into a forgotten blow.

When asked about whether the forward now has a big part to play after staying put in the winter window, Maresca told reporters: "Absolutely, yes. We were sure before the transfer window that Christo was one of the players we intended to keep."

Starting with Brighton, Nkunku should get the chance to take advantage of Jackson's injury to turn his Chelsea career around once and for all.