Chelsea have had another head-turning huge money transfer window this summer, taking Todd Boehly's spending spree to over £1bn in the last 12 months.

The American owner has had no trouble living up to the high expectations and cut-throat legacy that Roman Abramovich left behind when he sold the club in 2022 - with many experienced players being moved on, high-profile incomings aplenty and a high turnover in managerial appointments with three managers already given the chop ahead of the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Now Boehly will be hoping that the hard work done behind the scenes will start to reflect on the pitch after Chelsea suffered a 12th-place Premier League finish, which meant the Blues failed to qualify for European football of any kind.

Whilst Chelsea have spent nothing short of a fortune this summer and brought in a number of high-profile signings, it is looking like the club are not ready to close the chequebook just yet, with less than two weeks left to complete deals in this transfer window.

Who are Chelsea's transfer targets?

The west London outfit completed deals for two of their top targets with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia joining the fold at Stamford Bridge this week.

Not only that, Chelsea has completed deals for Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Alex Disasi to name a few of the newcomers beyond youth prospects.

Now the Blues could be set to provide competition for their brand-new striker with a move for Elye Wahi, who has been continuously linked to the club over the last month.

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham United are pushing forward to secure his signature, however, it is Chelsea who are the only side who has made an offer so far, amounting to €27m (£23m).

How good is Elye Wahi?

Whilst Jackson is yet to be given enough opportunities to prove himself in the centre-forward role at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino is in no position to be seeing out another Premier League season like the previous.

Ensuring that there is enough depth in the squad to allow the former Tottenham Hotspur boss to rotate his goalscorers will be essential in their pursuit to compete at a higher level and secure European football this season.

As a result, the signing of Wahi would be a great piece of business for Chelsea as they look to repair mistakes of the past, as he could be an even bigger talent than Jackson.

Indeed, over 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the 20-year-old Frenchman - once hailed a "magnificent young talent" by journalist Josh Bunting - scored 19 goals, registered five assists and created seven big chances, as well as averaging 1.9 shots on goal per game, according to SofaScore.

In comparison to his positional peers across the top five European leagues over the last 12 months per 90 minutes played, Wahi ranked in the top 6% for non-penalty goals scored and the top 20% for progressive carries, as per FBref.

Jackson's talent has never been in doubt, however, Wahi's consistency and prolific finishing in front of goal will be hard to ignore for Pochettino if he does join Chelsea and would be a huge threat to the newly-signed striker's current nailed-on spot in the starting XI.

The new Blues forward may well have scored two goals and registered three assists during a supreme pre-season, but compared to Wahi only found the net on 13 occasions last season at Villarreal. At this moment in time, then, the Ligue 1 starlet is a more clinical asset.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see whether Wahi will be the next signing on Boehly's list this summer, but if he could continue his goal-scoring form in west London, it would be a game-changer for Chelsea.