Highlights Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Liverpool is highly anticipated due to their joint pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Mauricio Pochettino will be managing his first domestic game for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson, an impressive young striker, may make his competitive Chelsea debut and bring much-needed pace, physical dominance, and link-up play to the team.

Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the opening game of their Premier League season. This is arguably the most mouth-watering clash of the first round of fixtures, with the rivalry heightened by both clubs' joint pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

It will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first domestic game as the new manager.

Last season, Chelsea endured a dismal season as they finished 12th, only winning six of their 19 home games. They also netted just 38 goals in as many league games, as their dysfunctional and misfiring attack plagued their campaign.

But, it is a new era as Pochettino is armed with a fresh set of players, who have been tasked with wrestling the club back from midtable mediocrity.

What’s the latest Chelsea team news?

The West Londoners will be without summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who could be out until January with a knee injury. Wesley Fofana is also a long-term absentee, whilst the game comes slightly too soon for Benoit Badiashile, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Pochettino has reacted to the massive change that has occurred, preparing the fans for an exciting season, saying: “When change is big people need time to settle at a big club like Chelsea. Now it is about working to create a different vision and for the people to trust in the club again. To get the results and try to play good football for the fans because we are selling entertainment and they come here to enjoy the team.”

In pre-season, one of the brightest Nicolas Jackson, who looks set to be handed his competitive Chelsea debut…

Will Nicolas Jackson start for Chelsea?

The 22-year-old, who has been described as "extraordinary" by Jacek Kulig, featured prominently during Chelsea’s tour of the USA, scoring once and creating three assists in five games, as per Sofascore.

Whilst there is the caveat of it ‘only being pre-season’, the striker demonstrated an electric turn of pace, physical dominance, and an ability to link the midfield and attack - three traits that the Blues desperately lacked last season.

His role as a dynamic and unselfish focal point was displayed in the victory against Brighton last month, in which he deliciously linked up with Mykhailo Mudryk for the second goal and battled in the box to tee up Conor Gallagher for the third.

In the next match against Newcastle, he showcased his blistering pace to latch onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Ian Maatsen, in which he coolly finished the chance.

It was an impressive sign of what could follow and was a replica of the form he displayed at Villareal. Last term, in 26 La Liga appearances, he recorded 16 goal contributions and was the club’s top scorer, as per WhoScored.

As well as this potency, the 6 foot 1 phenom also ranks in the best 21% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for assists per 90, progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

Chelsea fans have been dreaming of possessing a consistent and loveable focal point, having been disappointed by a series of underwhelming attackers. With Nkunku and Armando Broja not fit, it leaves the door wide open for Jackson to announce himself to English football and become the new blue-blooded god in West London.