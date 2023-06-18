Chelsea are set to activate Nicolas Jackson’s Villarreal release clause, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Chelsea transfer news involving Jackson?

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for a new forward this summer, with Jackson emerging as a real target in recent days.

Reports have suggested that personal terms have been agreed between Chelsea and Jackson, with David Ornstein saying that the Blues intend to strike a deal for his signature.

The Senegal international does have a €35m (£29.8m) release clause in his current contract, though, and it looks as if that will be activated with the forward seemingly becoming a player in demand.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share a further update on Chelsea and Jackson. The transfer expert said that Stamford Bridge officials will act fast and attempt to pay the €35m release clause with three more clubs keen, adding that a contract in London will be longer than five years.

“Chelsea have decided to activate the release clause for Nicolas Jackson!

“Chelsea are set to pay €35m, discussing instalments. 3 more clubs open to pay the clause; so Chelsea will be fast as player wants PL move. Contract will be long, more than 5 year. Here we go soon.”

Who is Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson is a product of Villarreal’s youth system and enjoyed a real breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring 12 La Liga goals in 26 games, also providing four assists.

Labelled as "extraordinary" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for his output in 2022-23, Jackson is mainly a centre-forward who can also play on the wing if required.

Kulig described the 21-year-old as fast and good in aerial duels, so could fit in well in the Premier League, with former Villarreal boss Unai Emery, now at Aston Villa, also a fan after he was impressed by the forward in the B team.

“Nicolas Jackson is doing a very good job with the B team. He is a player with an interesting style of play. We will see how we can help him and what he can bring to us. He can play in different attacking positions.”

It looks as if he could be Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing as Chelsea manager following Romano’s update, looking to continue his fine form which saw his Transfermarkt valuation increase from €1m to €30m in the space of the last 12 months.