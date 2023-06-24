Chelsea capturing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella would represent 'one of the best midfield signings' of the whole transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nicolo Barella?

According to 90min, Inter Milan midfielder Barella has cropped up on Chelsea's radar this summer as the Blues eye a cheaper alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo, who would cost around £100 million to bring to Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Chelsea are reluctant to meet that fee and, in turn, they have turned their attention towards Barella and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia as cheaper targets.

Newcastle United are also keen on the £152k-a-week ace, though they have reached a deadlock situation due to having a significant difference in valuation with his current employers, according to The Independent.

Liverpool are another suitor in the hunt to sign the 26-year-old, though are put off by the expenditure it would take to entice him to Anfield and view Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as a more cost-effective option in midfield.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness have added Manchester United to the list of competitors that are trying to bring in Barella this off-season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Barella - hailed a "monster" by some - would be an excellent signing by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Jones told FFC: "If somebody could sign Barella, then it'd be one of the best midfield signings you could make all summer and if Chelsea feel that's achievable, then they should be going and knocking on the door."

Would Nicolo Barella be a good signing for Chelsea?

Barella is an elite-level midfielder who can operate in multiple different functions and would be a statement signing by Chelsea ahead of next term.

In 2022/23, the Italy international was a key player for Inter Milan, racking up nine goals and ten assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that Barella was Inter Milan's fourth-most consistent performer during the campaign behind Romelu Lukaku, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez, obtaining an average rating of 6.94/10 for his exploits on the pitch.

As per FBRef, Barella successfully carried out 146 shot-creating actions combining his work in Serie A and the Champions League, demonstrating his capacity to provide an offensive threat from the middle of the park.

Chelsea are in need of some major surgery this summer to improve ahead of 2023/24 and bringing Barella to SW6 would be a signing that would excite the Stamford Bridge faithful.